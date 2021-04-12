DOE, Israeli Department of Energy, and Israeli Innovation Authority Announce Winners of US-Israel Energy Center in Energy Cyber ​​Sector





Tel Aviv, Israel, April 12, 2021 / PRNewswire / Tuesday, April 6, 2021, US Department of Energy (DOE), Israeli Department of Energy, and Israel Innovation Authority announce winners receiving up to $ 6 million did. Competitive funding opportunities for the US-Israel Energy Center in the area of ​​cybersecurity in energy infrastructure. Total cost-sharing investments can reach up to $ 12 million over three years.

The award follows the selection of three consortia of US and Israeli organizations in the areas of fossil energy, energy storage and energy-water connectivity in March 2020. The three selected programs started in August-September 2020.

The total value of these four programs with cost sharing arrangements can reach $ 67.2 million.

The US-Israel Energy Center (full name: US-Israel Center of Excellence in Energy, Engineering and Water Technology) was first approved by the US Parliament under the US-Israel Strategic Partnership Act of 2014 and funded by the Israeli Government in 2016. Provided. The total government funding expected for an energy center is $ 40 million over five years. The goal of the Energy Center is to promote energy security and economic development through the research and development of innovative energy technologies, while at the same time promoting cooperation between US and Israeli companies, research institutes and universities. The Energy Center is managed by the BIRD Foundation.

Dr. Andrew Wright, Assistant Secretary of International Affairs, US Department of Energy, said: “Cybersecurity in energy infrastructure is key to the success of our efforts to combat the climate crisis and deploy new and innovative technologies to promote energy justice. This international consortium between US and Israeli friends is new. We are delighted to develop the tool to address the cybersecurity threats we face when investing in our employees, our supply chain, and our ability to reach our clean energy goals. “

Woody Adiri, director of the Israeli Department of Energy, said: We are involved in protecting the water and energy sector from cyberattacks, and we believe that R & D investment is just as important. The selected project is one of six excellent candidates with dozens of potential partners who wanted to participate in this joint effort. It has high technical excellence and strong commercial potential. We all wish it success. “

Dr. Ami Appelbaum, Chairman of the Israeli Innovation Authority and Chief Scientist of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said: “In an era of dramatic growth in innovation, the risk of cyberattacks also increases significantly, especially in critical facilities such as: Energy infrastructure. High levels of involvement in both countries. We are delighted and look forward to the amazing changes that will be brought about for the safety of the energy sector and hope that the award-winning academia and corporate consortium will be very successful. Population around the world. “

The selected consortium, led by Arizona State University (US leader) and Ben Gurion University (Israel leader), is titled “Critical Power Infrastructure AI-based Comprehensive Cybersecurity Technology for Centralized Defense and Edge Resilience.” We will carry out research and development. The consortium includes the following partners:

US Partners: Georgia Tech Research Corporation, Nexant, DelekUS Holdings, Duquesne Light Company, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, MITER Corporation, Arizona Public Service Israeli Partners: OTORIO, Rad Data Communication, SIGA OT Solutions, Arava Power

Energy Center Contact: Israel: Ms. TalFischelovitch, [email protected]America: Siri's friend Koren, [email protected]

+ 972-3-6988301

Source The BIRD Foundation

