A leak in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 suggests that the launch may come sooner than expected – BGR





The new cycle of Galaxy Leak may have just begun. This shows that Samsung is approaching the launch of its new flagship. Phones like the Galaxy S and Note will be featured in various leaks and rumors in the months before their official launch. By the time Samsung goes on stage at the Samsung Unpacked event, fans already know everything about new high-end handsets, from design and specs to pricing and release dates. The Galaxy Z Foldable also qualifies as Samsung’s flagship, especially the Z Fold with the same top-of-the-line hardware as the latest Galaxy S and Note. And I happen to see more rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

This year’s Samsung situation is a little different, as the Galaxy S21 series will not be followed by the Galaxy Note 21. Samsung said a lack of chips would prevent the launch of the new Note this year, but Samsung favors folding and disposes of the phone. According to a report a few days ago, Samsung plans two foldable phones in 2021: Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 According to new rumors, the Z Fold 3 may be released sooner than expected, the phone Details are provided for the design.

Elec claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a 4,380mAh battery. This is consistent with other 2021 Android smartphones, but its particular battery size is not in line with industry trends. Newer phones usually come with a larger battery, and foldable phones certainly seem to have extra room to increase battery capacity.

However, the Z Fold 3’s battery is consistent with the original Fold’s battery, both slightly smaller than the Fold 2’s 4,500mAh battery. Capacity reduction is directly related to phone design. According to Elec, Samsung has responded to the Fold 3’s display size changes and reduced the battery size for greater portability.

According to the report, the size of the main foldable screen is 7.5 inches, which is slightly smaller than Fold2’s 7.6 inch screen. The external display will be 6.2 inches. However, according to previous reports, the cover screen could be even smaller.

What’s interesting here is the focus on portability. One of the criticisms of some people about the design of the fold was its bulkiness. When folded, there will be a gap in the screen next to the hinge of the folding model. Earlier this year, Huawei showed the world another way of looking at foldable phones with a main screen inside. The Mate X2 is thinner than the Fold phone. There are irregularities on the sides and there are no gaps. It’s unclear how Samsung plans to improve the portability of ZFold 3.

According to the same Elec, Samsung wants to announce Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 earlier than expected for July. This is about a month earlier than the traditional mid-August launch window for the Note series. Regardless of when the next Unpacked takes place, the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 designs have been around for a long time and can leak before the press conference.

Elec also referred to two exciting Z Fold 3 rumors that Samsung is expected to bring new technologies such as S-pen support, adaptive refresh rates, and Universal Product Code (UPC) to foldable devices. I am. The adaptive 120Hz screen technology of the Galaxy S21 Ultra can also be an expensive phone like the Z Fold 3. The other two technologies are also very exciting, making fun of two notable innovations in foldable phones.

Samsung’s foldable stylus support means that the ultra-thin glass (UTG) cover is more durable than last year’s version. It’s unclear how Samsung will bring the S Pen to the foldable line. This device, like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, can be an optional accessory for Fold3. When built into a foldable phone, the S Pen housing consumes as much space as could be used to increase battery size.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still very likely to adopt UPC pic.twitter.com/DD6TMPLlM0

— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) February 15, 2021

As for UPC, Samsung has already confirmed that it has developed a notebook OLED screen using UPC technology. The next step is to place the camera under the phone display. In mid-February, a well-known leaker, Ice Universe, told Twitter that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is “very likely” to adopt UPC technology.

Finally, Samsung reported a few days ago that Samsung has already begun developing firmware for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. According to reports, the phone has at least 256GB of storage and will run Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI 3.5.

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he shared his views on the technical stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he doesn’t write about gadgets, he tries desperately, but miserably fails to get away from them. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.







