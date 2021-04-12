Google will give you heads-up as you walk on your phone … and Darwin cries





I don’t want to sit in front of my computer on Monday morning, once and once, and hit my face against the keyboard over and over again. Unfortunately, today is not that day. Since Google has deployed Heads Up, it is a function that warns the user when he is walking or using a smartphone.

In other words, you will receive a reminder on your phone to stop looking at your phone while you are using your phone.

On November 24, 1859, Charles Darwin announced the origin of the species. In this work, he theorized that life on earth is in its present state due to natural selection and evolution. The idea is that beneficial traits are passed down from generation to generation, negative traits disappear, and the future of the creature is slowed down.

I’m worried about humans shaped by Google’s heads-up feature.

But let’s publish more information. This new feature was actually discovered by Twitter user Jay Prakash Kamat. It will be as follows.

Kamat found a heads-up feature on the Pixel 4a.

This option is in the Digital Wellbeing app. Specifically, the “Reducing interruptions” section.

[次へ]When you press[ヘッズアップ]You will be taken to another screen in the section, where you will see some additional settings. You can see these (not very interesting) options here:

Heads up, YO.

With all this enabled, your phone will send you a push notification when you notice that you are walking and staring at the screen. Well, just writing it made me tremble with disgust.

I’m not sure exactly why this heads-up feature is causing me such a visceral reaction. Maybe that’s because Im is getting older and needs to be turned into glue. Maybe it’s for that Monday. But maybe this is a cultural issue of technology and should not be solved by technology.

There is an unpleasant maze of how we ask a technician to sort out the problems it caused. That stupid endless.

But also maybe Google’s heads-up feature helps people avoid getting hurt? And must it be good? But are these the people we want to put in the gene pool? Are we betraying Darwin?

And here’s the kicker: Heads Up should help people, but it’s not the right solution to the problem. People should not walk down the street glued to their phone. Not because their phone told them not to do so, but because of their rudeness and danger.

Anyway, the heads-up feature is being rolled out by Google in a digital well-being app. Currently, Pixel 5 doesn’t have an option yet, but it seems to be only available on Pixel smartphones. At this time, there is no information about whether HeadsUp will appear on other Android devices.

Excuse me, Charles.

Did you know that there is a newsletter about consumer technology? Called a plugin, you can subscribe here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos