There is a new “Doom” game coming to Android and we’re just getting into Early Access





Bethesda seems to have plans to make more cash on mobile (as if The Elder Scrolls: Blades weren’t bad enough), so the studio is testing a top-down shooter called Mighty Doom. The game is currently in Early Access in New Zealand, but details are unknown as Bethesda has not yet officially announced the title. What we know is that this is a free-to-play mobile game that offers casual level-based gameplay that takes place in the famous Doom locale.

Above is the trailer for Mighty Doom. As you can see, this is a one-touch top-down shooter that plays in portraits. Obviously, the game offers a boss battle with the familiar Doom boss, along with a stage that appeals to fans of the series. Still, it’s hard to ignore the fact that this looks like all the other casual one-touch shooters on the Play Store. In addition, this is a free release packed with in-app purchases, and the purpose of this game is clear. It’s a brand cash grab.

A screenshot of one of the game’s menus will appear in the new Play Store list. As you can see, there are energy systems, multiple currencies and in-game stores. So if you’re wondering what the $ 174.99 IAP is for (this is New Zealand dollars), the image above illustrates everything.

Bethesda hasn’t officially announced Mighty Doom, so we don’t know when the game will be released. The Play Store URL makes it clear that the game is being tested in New Zealand, but we don’t know when this test will end or if other regions are participating. Mighty Doom seems to be in its infancy, so stay tuned for more coverage as new details become available. Until then, you can see the list of New Zealand Play Stores from the links below.

