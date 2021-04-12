Intervention Robot Developer Finishes $ 5.7 Million Seed Round-Med-Tech Innovation





Moray Medical, the developer of the Coralinterventional Robotics Platform, has joined the company’s investor base with several prominent angel investors, including European HealthTechVC Heal Capital and the Angel Physicians Fund, to complete a total seed round of $ 5.7 million. Did.

The round was led by former investors, including internationalmedtechVC 415 CAPITAL and leading opinion leaders in the field of structural heart and robotics, such as Dr. Fred St. Goar, the inventor of mitral valve repair. The company will continue to use this funding to develop delivery, navigation, and remote user interactions for structural interventions in the heart.

Dr. Christian Weiss, General Partner of Heel Capital, said: The Moray Medical team is gathering the best and brightest minds to pioneer this idea in the robot’s structural heart space.

Moray Medical is a California-based early-stage robotics company founded by Mark Barrish and Phillip Laby. The company invented the CoralTM System, an intervention platform for structural heart disease. Transcatheter for Mitral Valve Repair-Starting with end-to-end repair (TEER) space, Moray Medical uses a combination of robot hardware and computational software innovations to combine access and directional complexity. Is reduced.

Mark Barrish said: Work with Heal Capital and other seed investors to validate a clinical robot TEER therapy system. Digitizing the interface to intervention valve repair tools improves accuracy and patient outcomes, shortens the learning curve, and enables thousands of physicians to safely and efficiently repair leaked heart valves. , Increased access to care.

The Coralsystem consists of a snake-like robotic catheter driven by a new digitally controlled microfluidic system. With improved hardware, Moray has developed 3D augmented reality software that combines off-the-shelf ultrasound image data with catheter tip simulation in a real-time digital 3D workspace. This approach allows the intervener to perform accurate and intuitive movements, allowing for rapid alignment within the heart chamber without interrupting existing intervention workflows.

All of these features are provided via a smallfootprintdigital control interface for a user experience that allows one-handed intuitive and precise control of the catheter.

Dr. Azin Parhizgar, Moray Medical’s board member and 415 CAPITAL’s venture partner, said:

