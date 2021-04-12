“Risk” gray hair of women who feel real





New studies show that many women are at “risk” and allow them to show natural gray hair in order to feel genuine.

Researchers at the University of Exeter investigated women who chose not to dye their gray hair and found a “conflict” between looking natural and being considered competent.

Participants in the study (mainly from English-speaking countries) belonged to an online group that allowed members to show natural gray hair, and researchers focused on “solidarity and sisterhood” between these women. ..

Vanessa Cecil, the lead author of the University of Exeter, said:

“The’grandmother’is an undesirable personality in Western society and is considered incompetent or offensive.

“In our study, we wanted to understand why some women choose natural gray hair.

“In the face of the impossible standard of staying young naturally and forever, these women are doing what they can to maintain their position.

“Many people reported negative results, such as being ignored or treated as incompetent, but I was also happy to” raise my natural flag. ”

“We also found that women chose to use other cosmetological methods to supplement their graying. Therefore, accepting gray is not the same as accepting to look old.

“Gray hair, youthfulness and glitz is one thing, but it’s not OK to look old in Western society.”

Responses from 80 participants who are members of the two Facebook groups on the transition to natural gray hair suggested that the key trade-off was between being considered credible and competent. ..

Women, including family and friends, reported being embarrassed by being too natural (“letting go”), but also wanted to avoid appearing to have worked hard to hide their age. I thought (“mutton dressed as a lamb”).

People supported by partners, family and friends had a “easier time” to move to gray, Cecil said.

Many women chose natural gray hair during the COVID blockade. This is due to both the beautician being closed and spending less time in public places, including the workplace.

“This seems to have accelerated the changes that were already happening, and more and more women are choosing not to dye their hair,” Cecil said.

The title of this treatise, published in the Journal of Women & Aging, is “Gender Age Discrimination and Gray Hair: Should Older Women Choose between a Real Mood and a Competent Face?”

