Billions of smartphone owners will soon approve payments using facial recognition





Facial recognition will be increasingly deployed to verify the identity of users who make payments on their mobile phones.

In the coming years, billions of users who regularly use facial recognition technology to protect payments made via smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches will see, according to a new analysis conducted by Juniper Research. You can.

Smartphone owners are already accustomed to staring at the screen to securely unlock their device without dialing a secret code. Today, facial recognition is increasingly being deployed to verify the identity of users who are paying on their mobile phones. It doesn’t matter whether it’s via the app or in-store wallet mode.

In addition to facial features, Juniper Research analysts predict that a number of biometrics will be used to authenticate mobile payments, such as fingerprints, irises, and voice recognition. By 2025, biometrics will reach 95% of smartphones worldwide, according to researchers. By that time, users’ biological characteristics will begin to authenticate over $ 3 trillion in payment transactions, starting at $ 404 billion in 2020.

With the increasing use of mobile devices instead of credit cards, users can keep their wallets at home when they go to the store, but they also offer a myriad of new opportunities to buy online. I have. From Instagram shopping to the Google Play store, the e-commerce ecosystem is growing rapidly. At the same time, scammers are opening up many new ways to exploit new vulnerabilities.

Malicious apps can allow malicious attackers to trick users into processing monetary payments, but they can also use synthetic data and deepfake to commit synthetic ID payment scams. That’s why it’s important to make sure that the users who spend the money are exactly what they say when payments are made.

That’s why biometrics are becoming more important to improve the security of mobile payments, especially as facial recognition becomes more popular. However, not all technologies are created the same. Juniper analysts effectively draw a line between software-based facial recognition tools and hardware-based facial recognition tools.

“Software-based facial recognition requires only the front camera of the device and the associated software,” Nick Maynard, chief analyst at Juniper Research, told ZDNet. “Hardware-based systems add a hardware layer that adds a level of security. Hardware-based systems are more secure, so it’s becoming more important to distinguish them.”

A prime example of hardware-based facial recognition technology is Apple’s Face ID. It can be used to approve purchases from the iTunes Store, App Store, Apple Books, and make payments with Apple Pay.

Face ID is enabled by a camera system called TrueDepth built by Apple. TrueDepth analyzes over 30,000 dots on a user’s face and combines them with infrared shots to create a biometric map that compares to the face data previously registered by the user. This technology is accurate enough to identify spoofing, for example, by distinguishing real people from 2D photographs and masks.

Driven by Apple technology, more and more vendors are working to incorporate hardware-based facial recognition technology into their devices. According to a Maynard survey, between now and 2025, the number of mobile phones using hardware-based systems will increase dramatically by 376% to 17% of smartphones.

“Hardware-based systems obviously come at an additional cost per device,” says Maynard. “But the reason it’s growing steadily is because Apple is driving it. They’ve made technology part of high-end devices, hardware-based facial recognition technology is viable, and very much. Showed that it could be safe. “

However, despite what seems to be the popularity of hardware-based systems, juniper researchers have found that many vendors first choose software-based alternatives. This is true for many Android smartphones. For example, you may want to introduce purely software-based technology because you have less control over your hardware.

All you need to implement a software-based facial recognition system is the correct software development kit (SDK) installed on your device and a decent quality front camera. Due to the very low barriers to entry, Juniper will see a 120% increase in the number of smartphone owners using this technology to secure payments by 2025, with 1.4 billion devices, or about 27 of the world’s smartphones. It is predicted to reach%.

As fraudsters hone their skills and attacks become more sophisticated, Maynard hopes that hardware-based technology will fill the gap. After confirming the popularity of the technology, smartphone vendors will first deploy software-based facial recognition before upgrading to a hardware-based method, analysts said.

“Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics and developing new ways to deceive security measures in place,” says Maynard. “They experimented with a photo, a 3D-printed mask you named, and it was tried. It’s essentially an arms race between scammers and security providers.”

“Software-based facial recognition is powerful because it is very easy to deploy. However, as software is disabled by the fraudster’s approach, we anticipate a move to hardware-based systems. Is constantly evolving, and the hardware evolves with it. “

Juniper’s research effectively recommends that vendors implement as strong an authentication tool as possible. Otherwise, you run the risk of losing your trust as more spoofing attempts occur.

It can take the form of technology that includes several biometric features to protect payments, such as facial recognition, fingerprints, voice, and behavioral indicators. By 2025, Juniper researchers predict that fingerprint sensors will be installed in 93% of biometric smartphones and voice recognition will grow to more than 704 million users over the same period.

Even state-of-the-art biometric technology is not flawless. “The pandemic shows that facial recognition doesn’t really work with face masks,” says Maynard. “I’m wearing glasses. The glasses get stuffy and I don’t know what the technology is looking at, which makes it even more useless.

“Many Apple Pay users have relied on passcodes in the last few months, but this is problematic, so there’s even more work that vendors can do to improve the accuracy of their technology. Will be done. “

