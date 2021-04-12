Itiviti OEM Selected as Best Sellside Front Office Platform at Waters Technology Awards 2021





London, April 12, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider to financial institutions around the world, today has Itiviti’s Ordering and Execution Management System (OEMS) Best Sellside Front at Waters Technology’s Sell Announced that it was selected as an office platform. -Side Technology Award 2021.

Judging by a panel of industry experts across the market, the acclaimed Sellside Technology Awards are designed to celebrate the excellence of trading technology. Victor Anderson, Global Content Director at Waters Technology, said: “Itiviti’s cross-asset OEM capabilities, increased market share, and continued investment in solutions and people have made Itiviti a clear winner in this highly competitive category.”

Itiviti’s modular OEMs support multi-asset class global trading across both principal and agency trading operations. The recent integration of cross-asset smart order routers and agency platforms allows Itiviti users to take advantage of the full OEMS workflow while optimizing transactions using SOR. With its ever-changing liquidity platform. The integrated and enhanced OEMs also offer excellent position and risk management, as well as cross-asset middle office capabilities.

Itiviti is constantly providing innovative solutions and key technology initiatives, including cloud transformations across e-commerce platforms, providing clients with efficient and secure options for expanding their business around the world. In addition, Imandra’s latest AI technology is integrated into Itiviti’s FIX-certified and onboarding solutions, allowing Itiviti clients to benefit from an enhanced automation process and significantly improved time to market. I can do it.

Linda Middleditch, Head of Product Strategy and Engineering at Itiviti, commented: Itiviti platform. During these difficult times, while others are cutting in this area, Itiviti remains on the path and invests in innovative solutions that radically improve the way clients trade. This award is a testament to all our efforts. A talented Itiviti colleague who continues to strive to provide innovation every day to ensure that we continue to have positive turmoil within the capital markets.

Middleditch said: Whether you’re integrating AI into technology to accelerate automation, or creating seamless cross-product, cross-asset workflows to improve your client experience, implement cloud transformations to give your client deployment solution flexibility. Even if it enhances, Itiviti is a client looking for a workflow-efficient and cost-effective solution.

About Itiviti

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions around the world with flexible cross-asset trading solutions that cover the entire trading life cycle. Through its commitment to innovation, constant pursuit of workflow efficiency, and entrepreneurship, Itiviti is disrupting the industry with scalable solutions that bring unprecedented cost savings to its clients.

