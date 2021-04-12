Report: PlayStation 3 patches are disappearing for some users prior to store closures





Many PlayStation 3 title patches appear to have disappeared for some users prior to the closure of the PlayStation 3 Digital Marketplace.

Sony confirmed in March that it will close the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PSP stores on the web and console, and many fans are worried about what it will look like to keep the title on these platforms. did.

Now, as VGC has discovered, some members of the PSN Profile Forum claim that more than 30 titles, including Journey, Gran Turismo 5, and Twisted Metal, can no longer be patched on the PlayStation 3.

This means that new players trying to get these titles before the PlayStation 3 Marketplace closes in July will not have the latest version and may have restricted access to features such as the PlayStation trophy and online play. There is sex.

Players from different regions seem to have different results, but some forum members suggest that only the EU version of a particular title is affected by this issue. Only the digital version of some games has been affected, and some have shown that somehow the problem has been occurring since at least February.

“Many of my PlayStation 3 video games (physical formats) aren’t patched. For some games, patches are essential to play online and win trophies,” wrote one user. .. “I had someone check the version of the Gran Turismo 5EU disc, but it hasn’t been updated since 1.00,” another person added.

Given the various testimonies shared online, it is unclear whether the obvious problem is related to an imminent store closure or another problem. In any case, this is a frustrating event for PlayStation 3 owners trying to save their game collection before the clock runs out.

I asked Sony for comment.

