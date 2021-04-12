



Google Pay users can earn Rs 1100 using the app. Are you qualified?

How about getting paid for what you’re already doing?

Yes, the same is offered by a billion-dollar company, so why not take advantage of that opportunity as much as possible?

What is this opportunity?

Google Pay has devised a spring challenge from April 1st.

Performing tasks that could win a $ 30 gift is a 10-day contest.

It may warn you that it’s not as easy or easy as visiting a store every day to buy a pack of gum.

But it should be easy enough and you can help your friends and get help from them in either way.

How does the Spring Challenge work?

Simply collect stamps through actions such as paying friends, accepting offers, completing transactions, referrals to friends, and activating account insights.

If you have 5 unique stamps, you will be rewarded with $ 30.

To achieve them, you need to earn stamps every day by following a series of daily actions in the Google Pay app.

Talking about rules, starting with a list of tasks changes every day, and you may have to do some things multiple times to complete.

Keep in mind that there are some caveats. First, there is a 200,000 limit on the rewards that can be distributed. This means that prizes may run out before 10 days have passed.

A little complicated

To make things even more complicated, you need to collect one Robin, Bear, Alligator, Elk, and Fox stamp.

Also, keep in mind that some tasks guarantee a specific stamp, while others generate a random stamp.

To make the game more interesting, Google offers odds for stamps randomly generated according to our Terms of Service.

Also note that the odds of Robin, Bear and Alligator are 95%. You have only a 5% chance of getting an elk or fox.

It seems that the purpose is to encourage the user to complete a specific action rather than getting it randomly.

Therefore, if you play this game and win and get more stamps than you need, you can also give your friends additional stamps.

However, you can only donate a copy of a stamp you already have.

If an elk is added and you need a fox, someone else can board the same boat and make a small deal.

It’s great to have a friend introduce you to you, as it speeds up one or both stamp collecting.

