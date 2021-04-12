Technological advances to promote pharmaceuticals





Richard Porter, Pharmaceutical Director at AspenTech, looks at how automated technology is helping pharmaceutical companies transform their manufacturing processes.

For pharmaceutical companies, one of the many issues Covid-19 emphasized is the need to be ready to respond quickly to spikes in demand. Traditional R & D, clinical trials, and supply chains are well-established and often rocked by long-term processes as vaccines need to be marketed and production expanded significantly. In recent months, the profile of drugs in demand has changed significantly. Some drugs soared as a result of provocation or panic buying, while others experienced valleys with shortages due to supply chain disruptions. Legal compliance and process control are still very important, but the rapid development of the Covid-19 vaccine sets a precedent and is continuously expected to bring medicines to market faster than ever before. The pandemic is out of balance and Pharma 4.0 is on track.

Find a solution

When a pharmaceutical company discovers a new drug, it usually holds a patent for 20 years in most markets. Many factors can affect the duration of a patent, but in addition, drug and market-based antitrust law means that there is much less actual market exclusivity from generic competitors. This means that competition is starting, coupled with the fact that manufacturers are likely to take longer to bring new products to market. The speed at which a manufacturer can bring a drug to market can have a direct impact on the time required to improve the return on investment. Therefore, faster time to market has widespread commercial benefits for manufacturers.

But how can you best achieve the speed increase? In many cases, the timeline required for clinical trials is an important factor. Product development can be a factor, but usually you don’t parallelize the scale-up components you need unless the companies involved are confident in getting approval. That said, the industry at Covid includes the belief that innovation can compress the clinical trial timeline and put more pressure on product development to accelerate processes and ensure parallelization. We hope that the experience will permanently reset expectations.

Coupled with all this, rapid batch releases require immediate validation of electronic batch records. Analytical technology must be fast enough to take corrective action before it impacts quality. Clean data gives you faster and better insights. This is equivalent to making faster and better decisions. However, in a world where workflows remain very manual and paper-oriented, and instead of making timely decisions based on data, it takes a lot of time to process, check, and clean the data, which is a big challenge. is.

State-of-the-art digital technology eliminates value-added processes and provides decision makers with faster visibility into product quality and consistency, as well as deeper insights previously unattainable. It helps. This can reduce the time and number of iterations required to properly validate the manufacturing process, reducing costs and improving public health. The impact on time-to-market depends on whether this important data access is on the critical path to product launch, but at least this increases the robustness of the manufacturing process and the risk of product launch delays. Is reduced.

In addition, process simulation tools can be used to select and deploy the right processes and assets to scale up from pilot to full-scale manufacturing. Simulation tools allow users to find the right assets throughout their supply chain. You can also understand that new medicines can be manufactured in existing plants by fine-tuning or reengineering existing processes.

Another trend to support manufacturers is the increasing use of multipurpose plants. Historically, plants were built for specific medicines, but even with low global demand, in some cases such plants are stopped when annual drug production is complete. Sometimes. As a result, there is a growing trend towards multipurpose, continuous plants, which can save money and time by streamlining drug throughput, reducing capital expenditures, and making better use of resources.

However, there are some challenges to overcome. There may be demand from multiple different drug lines for the same device. Therefore, manufacturers need to consider when and where they can adapt the process and when and where they have the required bandwidth or time to do it.

How automation promotes efficiency

The use of electronic batch recording (EBR) can be another important factor in reducing manufacturing supply chain inefficiencies and delays. Traditionally, plants have created paper-based batch records, and most pharmaceutical plants are still running on paper.

Manufacturers will produce large quantities of paper for each batch record. Then you need to manually check each record three times to see for any errors. As a result, for example, a manufacturing process that takes three weeks to complete can be booked by a paper checking process that takes months. During that time, the drug remained in storage, collecting dust, warehousing and accumulating delinquent charges. By automating the batch release process and highlighting only the exceptions, EBR can take months from the process. In addition, EBR can create a wealth of easily accessible data from which you can apply further analysis. EBR solutions integrated with enterprise information systems improve compliance by providing the high levels of control, transparency, and traceability required by the industry.

Process analysis technology (PAT) is now beginning to mature. Regulators such as the FDA have long advocated the use of PAT, but the adoption of large-scale, practical applications has been relatively slow, primarily due to the availability and complexity of technology and infrastructure. Many manufacturers now have sensors installed and suitable data systems to perform multivariable processing. Manage your feedback online in real time and close the loop. These technologies allow the sector to produce more consistent, high quality products. They help reduce bad batches and ensure that the market gets the high quality products it needs.

Collaboration for success

Solutions that enable technology transfer and collaboration are increasingly valued in the development and manufacturing processes. Simulation tools provide a common vocabulary for organizations. Project stakeholders can work on a theoretical process from the beginning and pass it on to anyone who needs to adapt it to their manufacturing workflow. This is a process that facilitates collaboration and is much more efficient than traditional approaches.

This collaborative approach is another example of how the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent vaccine deployments reset the parameters. Technology reduces time to market, improves quality consistency, reliability, and capacity in the manufacturing process, and ultimately helps ensure an effective and efficient pharmaceutical supply chain. This will clearly be the direction for the pharmaceutical industry in the coming years. Manufacturers who stick to traditional paper-based processes need to take action now to avoid being left behind.

