Call of Duty: Warzone cannot be confused with Warzone.com, Activision says





Call of Duty: Warzone publisher Activision states that free-to-play battle royale games cannot be confused with browser-based strategy games, also known as Warzone. The publisher of this game is trying to block Activision from registering for Call of Duty. : Warzone as a trademark. Activision is currently counterclaiming and seeking a court declaration to protect it from such proceedings in the future.

Activision Publishing, Inc. vs. Warzone.com LLC is a complaint about declarative relief. This is basically Activision’s trademark of Warzone.com Call of Duty: Warzone and Activision’s related trademark registration. Such findings will precede future proceedings against publishers over the use of the term “war zone.” This can prove important. , Google Play Store, and as a browser-based game.

Activision argues that the two Warzones in question are so dissimilar that it is impossible to confuse one with the other. This is an important factor in proving trademark infringement under US law.

Call of Duty: If Warzone is a 3D FPS game, the proceedings will explain. Warzone.com is a turn-based strategy game played in the browser and not available on consoles such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

“With Warzone [Call of Duty: Warzone] The style, gameplay and appearance are very different. Sold very differently. Appeal and play to a variety of consumers. Not sold on the same trade channel. If you use a completely different design mark and logo, defendant Warzone consumers will not believe it. [Call of Duty: Warzone] Is associated with the defendant or the defendant’s Warzone is associated with Activision, “said the proceedings.

Warzone.com LLC disagreed with this, and in March the lawyer told Activision that Call of Duty: Warzone “caused real consumer confusion and financial damage” and demanded a monetary settlement. did. Activision lawyers have made a counter-proposal, but said it was rejected (no details of the amount associated with either the initial settlement request or the counter-proposal are provided).

Activision appears to be fully concerned about the threat of legal action at Warzone.com LLC by ensuring that the term “Warzone” is not Warzone’s exclusive property from the US District Court in California. , Trying to stop things with a pass. Being .com, Activision’s use of this word does not damage or infringe the Warzone.com trademark. The proceedings also require the court to order Warzone.com to cover all legal fees associated with the proceedings.

