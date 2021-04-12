FedNor supports business, innovation and clean technology to create up to 870 jobs across northern Ontario.





Health Minister and Parliamentarian Thunder Bay Superior North’s prestigious Patty Haidu and Parliamentarian Thunder Bay Rainy River Marcus Powlowski today support more than $ 5.3 million to support seven initiatives across the region. Was announced. The funded project is expected to create jobs for up to 870 people, support recovery efforts and maximize development and growth opportunities throughout Thunder Bay-Superior North and Northern Ontario. The announcement was made on behalf of the prestigious Melanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages ​​and Head of FedNor.

Thunder Bay-Superior North Initiative Supported by FedNor Northern Ontario Angels (NOA)

$ 1,834,000

FedNor’s investment of over $ 1.8 million supports the continued expansion of NOA throughout northern Ontario. Through this three-year initiative, NOA has been able to work with high-potential companies, investors and regional partners to increase initial investment in start-ups in every corner of the region, enabling business growth and job creation. I will. Specifically, financing continues to strengthen investment readiness through training and consultation, creating 75 new Certified Northern Ontario Angels and generating 120 investment transactions in the course of the program. Once completed, this strategic initiative will help pave the way for the creation of full-time jobs for 800 people.

Northwest Ontario Innovation Center (NOIC)

$ 1,562,000

Business Technology Improvement Fund (BTIF)

A $ 1 million non-repayable FedNor investment will give NOIC control over the Business Technology Improvement Fund (BTIF). The program provides qualified Northwest Ontario SMEs (SMEs) with up to $ 25,000 in funding to embrace digital technology and e-business solutions to help them innovate and scale up. Specifically, the funds support the purchase of digital technologies and products such as enterprise resource planning, specialized design and production equipment, customer relationship management, and other hardware and software technologies. BTIF’s funding includes e-business development, including new and / or updated websites, content management system integration, search engine optimization, digital marketing, e-business sales, custom software development, and back office improvements. And also support solutions. When this strategic initiative is fully implemented, up to 200 companies will adopt new technologies, access new markets, increase sales, create 35 jobs and retain more than 55 jobs. Expected to open.

Next level program

With a $ 402,000 FedNor investment to help innovate business expansion, access to new markets and commercialization of new products, NOIC will be able to offer the Next Level Program (NLP). This strategic investment allows organizations to support qualified companies in late-stage product development, marketing, and commercialization activities focused on market entry, strategic processes, and productivity gains of up to $ 10,000. I will. Upon completion of NLP, 45 companies are expected to help scale up or modernize their businesses, leading to the development of new products, services or technologies, and the creation of 22 jobs in northwestern Ontario.

Innovation ecosystem

With a $ 160,000 FedNor investment, NOIC can facilitate planning and stakeholder involvement to support the growth and integration of the innovation ecosystem in northern Ontario. This initiative will help entrepreneurs, businesses and pre-profit start-ups overcome the impact of COVID 19 and not only survive, but prosper as the economy resumes. Specifically, funding supports data collection, stakeholder consultation, and the development of strategies and implementation plans to build and strengthen the regional innovation ecosystem to improve commercial success rates. I will.

Center for Bioeconomic Research and Innovation (CRIBE)

$ 1,300,000

With a $ 1.3 million FedNor investment, CRIBE will be able to develop and implement the Ontario Forest Bioproducts Innovation Network project. This initiative creates and provides industry-led forums aimed at accelerating the development and commercialization of forest bioproducts ready for market entry. This is achieved by creating a value chain roadmap, funding accelerators and supporting export development partnerships with forestry, bio-products and technology development companies.

Confederation College of Applied Arts & Technology

$ 378,000

With FedNor’s $ 378,000 investment, Confederation College will hire industry liaison coordinators and pre-commercial research engineers to launch and complete late-stage industry-academia application pre-commercial projects, including prototype testing and demonstrations. can do. The goal of this three-year initiative is to support regional and regional applied research and development activities with a focus on advanced manufacturing, forestry and renewable energy.

Dawson Trail Craft Brewery

$ 234,000

The $ 234,000 repayable FedNor investment, offered through the Targeted Manufacturing Initiative in northern Ontario, will help Dawson Trail Craft Brewery modernize and scale up its business. Specifically, this investment will be used to purchase and install special equipment and to complete various refurbishments of the brewery and taproom. Once the upgrade is complete, the company will be able to brew small lots onsite and supply new tasting rooms, entertainment venues and existing licensees. This project is expected to help create three full-time positions and up to five part-time jobs.

