Facebook has a fake “Clubhouse” app filled with malware advertise on its site – BGR





Even if hackers are as persistent and savvy as possible, the last thing we need is to provide hackers with a platform where the most popular sites and services on the planet can trick people into stealing data. Is to do. Unfortunately, TechCrunch reports that cybercriminals are actually advertising on Facebook for a fake “Clubhouse for PC” app full of dangerous malware, so it looks like that’s exactly what happened. I will.

Earlier this week, an unnamed source warned TechCrunch that several Facebook pages were advertising ads for the expected PC version of the Clubhouse app, a drop-in audio chat app currently only available on the iPhone. did. Clicking on an ad on Facebook will redirect you to a website that claims to be run by the team behind Clubhouse, showing a fake screenshot of a non-existent PC port and a link to download a fraudulent app.

If you’ve come across this ad, it’s nice to know that you don’t click, but when you click to visit the website, download the fake app to your computer and open it, the app starts trying to communicate. I will. A command and control server that sends instructions on how to continue. TechCrunch has linked to malware sandbox analysis, indicating that it is trying to infect a quarantined machine with ransomware.

A website that promotes fake Clubhouse apps for PC. Image Source: TechCrunch

Hopefully this serves as another warning story for those who think they can relax while clicking on a huge site like Facebook, but the fraudulent site went down shortly after TechCrunch recognized them. It seems that it was done. Guardicore investigator Amit Serper tested the malware in the sandbox on Thursday and found that it received an error. The malware seems to be inactive because the website is gone.

Being an invitation-only platform, it’s no surprise that hackers chose Clubhouse as a Trojan horse to trick unprotected Facebook users into downloading malware. In February, App Annie reported that Clubhouse had been downloaded more than 8 million times, of which more than 3.5 million occurred in the first half of February. It’s a viral sensation, and hackers wanted to take advantage of the app’s soaring success.

TechCrunch says that Facebook pages with ads for malicious software had only a few likes, but were still active when the site published the report. When TechCrunch contacted, Facebook didn’t say how many people clicked on fraudulent ads, and Clubhouse never returned a request for comment. The ads have at least been removed from Facebook’s ad library, but here you can see how they were displayed.

Jacob began taking video games and technology as a hobby in college, but it soon became clear that this was what he wanted to do to make a living. He currently lives in New York and is writing for BGR. His previously published works can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and GameRant.

