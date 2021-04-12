Innovations in alcohol detection technology explored in the Progress series





Find out how technology is being used to reduce drunk driving accidents.

Jupiter, Florida, April 12, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-This season’s award-winning series, Advances with Ted Danson, presents new alcohol detection methods that help advances in science and technology eliminate drunk driving conflicts. Discover how it is produced. ..

Despite advances over the last three decades, drunk driving remains the number one cause of road deaths, killing about 10,000 people each year in the United States. In this segment, viewers will learn behind the scenes about the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety (DADSS) program, which is researching the first technology that has the potential to reverse this trend.

The DADSS program is a collaborative effort to invent, test, commercialize, and introduce innovative alcohol detection technologies to vehicles to eliminate drunk driving crashes. The program brings together the Road Safety Vehicle Association (ACTS), which represents the world’s leading automakers, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Viewers can automatically detect when a driver is intoxicated with a blood alcohol level (BAC) of 0.08% or higher, which is the legal limit in all 50 states (excluding Utah), and prevent the vehicle from moving. Learn about In addition, the show explores how engineers, chemists, and data scientists are currently testing technology under real-world operational conditions.

“DADSS is our moonshot to get rid of drunk driving. We’re happy to show Advancements behind the scenes of innovative R & D in the lab and on the road.” Road Safety Automotive Coalition (ACTS) CEO Robert Strassberger said. “This technology has come a long way since the program began. We have a first-hand look at how this technology works in consumer vehicles and the life-saving safety benefits it brings. I’m looking forward to receiving it. “

After hearing the opinions of experts in this area, the audience learned why parliaments and safety advocates across the country are supporting this effort, and made DADSS a multifaceted national effort to reduce and eliminate drunk driving. Make it part of.

“Approximately one-third of road fatalities in the United States are related to drunk driving,” said Matt Mylander, producer of the Advancements series. “We look forward to exploring how this technology can help reduce these numbers and make roads safer for everyone.”

Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety: The Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety (DADSS) program is the Automobile Traffic Safety Union (ACTS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which represent the world’s leading automakers. Public-private partnerships like DADSS have brought innovations that improve our daily lives, such as the Internet, GPS, and microchips. The program is researching the first technology called an alcohol detection system that detects when a driver is impaired with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08% or higher and prevents the vehicle from moving.

For more information on the DADSS program, please visit http://www.dadss.org.

Advancements and DMG Productions: The Advancements series is an information-based educational program that covers recent advances in many industries and economies. Advancements features cutting-edge solutions and key challenges facing today’s consumers and business professionals, focusing on cutting-edge development and how technology and innovation continue to transform our world. We will publish this information with a vision to enlighten you.

Backed by professionals from various disciplines, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and progress, consistently producing commercial-free educational programs that both viewers and networks rely on.

For more information, please visit http://www.Advancementstv.com or call Matt Mylander (866-496-4065).

Media contacts

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info @ advancementstv.com

SOURCE Advancements series

