These are all PS5 games that support 120 FPS





One of the big advantages of PS5 is that you can run the game at 120fps. It allows for buttery smooth gameplay and stunning visuals with little or no stutter.

Not all PS5 games available get 120fps, but you can get more than a few titles. And as more games are released for the console, the list will constantly grow. Some developers will update the game to include the PS5 patch. Also, some of these updates may include support for higher resolution visuals and higher frame rates.

Not all of these updated games support up to 120 fps (some only support up to 60 fps). But there are definitely people who do. Therefore, you need to be aware of the titles in which these improvements will be made. To keep things easier, I’ll keep updating this post as more games are discovered that include support for 120 fps.

PS5 games that support 120 FPS

The list is a bit small for now, but it’s still powerful. Because there are some real heavy hitters that support faster frame rates. Whether you’re looking to race a fast car through detailed trucks or shoot aliens with your face, there’s something a bit for everyone.

However, keep in mind that playing the game at a faster frame rate is costly. And that’s graphics. The PS5 supports 4K visuals (the console can support up to 8K), but it can’t run games at 4K and 120fps. You need to select the attributes you want to play more.

However, you can switch back and forth. Developers typically manipulate this in the settings menu to allow players to choose how to display the game.

Shooters

Shooters include a variety of games that fit the genre. Some fall into their own sub-genre, called first-person, third-person, and predatory shooters. Like Destiny 2 in the video above.

But they all end up in the shooter genre, and there are some similarities. Usually a large collection of fast-paced combat and (hopefully) weapons. Games like Destiny 2 are shooters, but they have a lot of RPG influences. Games like Call Of Duty, on the other hand, are what you would expect from a shooter.

In short, it’s a first-person battle, with a focus on multiplayer in different match types and game modes. As such games popularize the shooter genre.

BBorderlands 3 – 1080p resolution – 120 fps option available CCallOf Duty: Black Ops Cold War – 1200p resolution – 120 fps option available DDestiny2 – Dynamic 1440p resolution – 120 fps option available FFortnite – 1440p resolution – 120 fps option available RRainbowSix Siege – Dynamic 4K Resolution – 120fps Option Available Action-Adventure

Action-adventure is another genre that casts a fairly wide net in terms of gameplay. And there are many sub-genres in it. Like the title of Hack and Slash.

If you need fast-paced action combat, check out these games. Currently only PS5 games support 120fps, but Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition may be the perfect action-adventure game to showcase the beauty of faster frame rates.

All sword strokes, all evasions, and all special abilities are displayed on the screen in smooth movements one after another. If you want to know how much difference 120fps support makes, play this game on PS4 and then the PS5 version. It’s not hard to find.

DDevil May Cry 5: Special Edition – 1080p resolution – 120 fps option available Role Playing (RPG)

Unfortunately, there aren’t many RPG titles that support 120fps yet. But again, not all genres really stack up that much. So far, there are three games in the RPG genre that support better frames. This includes monster boys and cursed kingdoms, much like retro RPG titles. After that, there are Nioh Remaster and Nioh 2 Remaster. An upgraded version of the original game with improved graphics and faster frame rates. These are action role-playing games and follow the same policies as Demon’s Souls.

In the future, more titles should be entered in this list. And hopefully it will include upcoming games like FINAL FANTASY XVI.

MMonster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom – 120 fps option not yet available NNioh Remastered – 1080p resolution – 120 fps option available Nioh2 Remastered – 1080p resolution – 120 fps option available Racing

Racing games are another really good way to showcase 120fps. Ultimately, this list may include titles like Sony’s own Gran Turismo series. After all, one comes for the PS5. For now, the options are DIRT5 and WRC9. Don’t be surprised if some of the new racing titles from the end of the PS4 life cycle have been updated to include faster frame rates as well.

DDirt 5 – 120fps option available WWRC9 – 1080p resolution – 120fps option available Sports

Sports enthusiasts have only two games (technically one) that jump in with 120fps support. And this includes a remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skaters 1 and 2.

The game has been completely updated with much better graphics and some new content. Of course, much faster frame rates are supported. These two games look very different from what the player remembers. And that’s not surprising given that both of them were first released over 20 years ago.

TTonyHawk’s ProSkater 1 + 2 – 1080p resolution – 120fps option available Why you want to play PS5 games with 120FPS support

This may seem like an obvious question, but there will definitely be people who need or want an answer.

And the simplest reason you want to play a game at a faster frame rate is because it looks good. Or, to be more precise, the game will feel better. Probably both bits. Visually, faster frame rates do not increase resolution.

However, the gameplay will be much smoother, which is a big issue for the appearance of the game. Especially for titles with a lot of action. If you have never experienced a game at 120fps before, you will be experiencing the game for the first time. And believe me, once you see how good you look, it will be hard to go back.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos