GTA6 settings suggested in Rockstar Games job listings





As speculation continues to grow around Grand Theft Auto 6, new job listings from Rockstar Games could provide great clues in deciding on the next title setting.

Although not officially announced, GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games to date, especially given the success of GTA 5 and the resurgence of GTA Online on Twitch.

There are many rumors about the next entry, but the most known is the Project Americas leak.

The first leak in 2018 claimed that GTA 6 took place in Vice City and South America and that the protagonist had something to do with the cartel.

Rockstar GamesFans is looking forward to Rockstar announcing the GTA6.

Many Project Americas rumors also include references to the 1980s, suggesting that the GTA 6 will bring the franchise back in time for the next entry.

But now fans are theorizing that new job listings suggest that GTA6 will eventually become a modern setting.

The “Mixed Media Animator” Rockstar India job listing contains some details that appear to suggest that the game is closer to today’s timeline than originally thought.

Theory: GTA 6 may not be in the 1980s, but that’s why. Rockstar recently posted a job in India looking for a “mixed media animator”. “Create content for in-game media” “Work on multiple platforms” Remember Life Invader and all these websites? # GTAVIpic.twitter.com / OCDUpD0Y8c

— GTA 6 News (@GTAVInewz) April 12, 2021

In the “What We Do” section of the list, the rock star team[creates] In-game media content for an immersive experience in the gaming world, Working as a global animation team to provide players with a reliable experience, and multiple styles of in-game media content Working on multiple platforms to create. “

Fans believe that in-game media refers to the websites found in the gaming world, such as Life Invader, GTA’s numerous TV shows, and other content, and flesh out the world.

If GTA 6 was in the 80’s, it seems unlikely that the website would play part of the in-game media. Of course, this doesn’t mean that Grand Theft Auto 6 can also be completely modern.

Rockstar Games Does this in-game media job listing exclude GTA 6’s 1980s?

This can mean that the setting will be in the 90’s or 2000’s. That is, as some fans believe, this job listing is really for GTA6.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt until Rockstar officially announces it. However, the fact that fans are checking job listings for clues is a big sign that the game’s hype has reached an unparalleled level.







