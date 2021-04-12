Here you can try out the latest navigation features of Google Maps





Theoretically, the user would take out the phone, open Google Maps, activate live view mode, and then scan the surroundings to show information on how to reach a particular destination on the display. I can.

Needless to say, this feature is intended to work indoors, so it’s based on a different approach than Google Maps’ standard navigation system, using Street View content to locate you and for a specific purpose. You can generate guidance to the ground.

Zurich Airport has officially announced the first adoption of this new feature. So, starting this month, you can use Google Maps to find specific boarding gates, shops, or toilets.

“We are excited to partner with @googlemaps to become the first airport to offer indoor live views to passengers and shoppers. This new feature makes it easy for guests to find the area around Zurich Airport and is seamless. We are confident that we can provide a travel experience, “Zurich Airport officially announced in a tweet.

According to Google, this feature is expected to work in malls, shopping centers, and most of the large airports there, so it’s currently being updated to support more locations. busy.

Of course, it doesn’t provide any information about where Google Maps’ indoor navigation capabilities will be expanded next, but it shouldn’t be long before that happens.

Meanwhile, Google is also developing other important updates for Google Maps, including a new system for generating more fuel-efficient routes. Starting with the new update, Google Maps will not be the fastest route by default, but will try to find an alternative route that will reduce your car’s carbon emissions.

