If the United States is a country of innovation, why not we adopt cell-cultured meat?





Cell culture chicken on the menu of Singapore restaurant 1880.

JUST, Inc.I eat the

If you haven’t followed the food technology sector in recent years, the idea of ​​unslaughtered meat cultured from cells may still seem like a science fiction novel. But on the other side of the world, it’s already a reality. In December of this year, Singapore’s city-state allowed EatJust to manufacture and sell cultured cell meat. The company made its meat debut during an event at a private social club in 1880, shortly after getting government approval. This was the first time that cultured cell meat was offered in a restaurant.

Unfortunately, the current US regulatory process for cultured cell meat is hampering the progress that Singapore is making. This is a big opportunity for a country that takes pride in being a leader in innovation.

Generally, US food safety regulations should be considered a fairly loose process compared to at least some other countries. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) (part of the USDA) announced in 2019 new agreed standards for regulatory supervision of cultured cell meat, and the cells both Requires regulatory oversight from the entity of. It was a long way to reach this decision. Not to mention how long it takes to move a product through a newly designed process. Two years after there are no products on the US market yet, it is clear that cultured cell meat remains to higher safety standards than most foods. This is detrimental to the United States. Former Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue made reporters feel that this new technology had to go outside the United States or outside the United States to get a fair regulatory protocol, as observed by reporters at an event at the North American Meat Institute. I don’t want to. ..

Food safety is very important We do not insist on paying attention to the wind (Singapore took two years to review Eat Justs farmed chicken before granting approval). However, unlike traditional meat, cultured cell meat is made in a sterile environment, has a clearly low microbial incidence, and rarely requires antibiotics. Still, the developers are holding hands waiting for the US government to give them a green light. Treating cultured cell meat differently from other foods seems to be based on cultural prejudices about what we consider to be foods, rather than a true assessment of the facts.

Close-up of cell culture chicken.

JUST, Inc.I eat the

Cultured meat may alleviate global issues such as climate change, which in turn may alleviate the issue of food instability, which the United States should play a central role in addressing. .. It was less than 10 years from the global point that the world would not return due to the catastrophe of climate change. Continuing this path, the United Nations estimates that by 2030 there will be 840 million undernourished people worldwide. And humanitarian issues. With all of our homemade ingenuity and talent, we have no excuses to stumbling upon.

Not only that, but there are also financial incentives. After all, cultured cell meat is a big business. Based in Meetsa, Memphis, California, the company focuses on developing cell-cultured meat, which raised more than $ 160 million last year alone, with investors Bill Gates, Richard Branson, and meat giant Tyson. Contains Foods TSN. Given that the global meat market is worth more than $ 1.4 trillion (and is rising rapidly), it’s no wonder investors are bullish on this new technology. Without rationalizing regulatory approvals of US companies, you will not be able to sell your products in the US and maximize the market. This is 300 million consumers who may be eating cell-cultured meat and not.

Excited customers of 1880 ready to make history.

JUST, Inc.I eat the

It’s promising that millionaires and businesses are betting on cultured cell meat, and so is the US government. Instead of getting in the way, the United States can defend cell-cultured meat as a solution to urgent public health and environmental crises. As Americans, we want to think of our country as home to innovation, entrepreneurship, and innovative ideas. If we want to retain that identity, we need to work. For now, that means promoting innovations like cell-cultured meat that address some of the most pressing issues of our time. The United States and the world would be better for it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos