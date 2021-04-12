Nvidia shows a 3-chip data center roadmap





Grace CPUs are designed for high-speed terabyte-scale computing.

On Monday, the first day of the Nvidia GTC conference, CEO Jensen Huang presented the company’s revamped data center roadmap for the newly announced Grace CPU. As part of Nvidia’s data center strategy, Huang also announced new partnerships that combine Arm-based processors with Nvidia GPUs, such as Amazon Web Services and Ampere Computing.

“It provides us with a third foundational technology for computing and the ability to redesign every aspect of AI’s data center,” Grace Huang said in a keynote.

Designed for terabytes of high-speed computing, the chip combines with Nvidia’s GPUs and DPUs (Data Processing Units) in the data center.

“Each chip architecture has a two-year rhythm, and there’s likely to be a kicker in between,” Huang said. “One year will focus on the x86 platform. One year will focus on the Arm platform. Every year we see new and exciting products … 3 chips, an annual leap, one architecture.”

Nvidia GPUs are already playing a key role in bringing AI to the data center, where businesses are growing rapidly. In February, the company reported fourth-quarter data center segment revenue, up 97% year-on-year to a record $ 1.9 billion. Full-year sales were up 124% to a record high of $ 6.7 billion.

Meanwhile, in September, Nvidia announced its intention to acquire chip IP vendor Arm for $ 40 billion and plans to expand further into high-growth markets.

“Arm is the most popular CPU in the world for good reason,” Huang said in a keynote. Widely used in the mobile and embedded markets, it is just beginning to gain attention in areas such as cloud, enterprise and edge data centers.

“In the markets we serve, we can accelerate the adoption of Arm,” he said.

To that end, Huang announced that Nvidia has partnered with AWS to integrate Nvidia GPUs with AWS Graviton 2-based EC2 instances. AWS launched an Arm-based CPU in late 2019.

“This partnership will bring Arm into the most demanding cloud workloads (AI and cloud gaming),” said Huang. Instances allow game developers to run Android games natively, especially on AWS.

Nvidia has also partnered with Ampere Computing to announce the Science and Cloud Computing SDK and Reference Systems.

The Nvidia Arm HPC Developer Kit includes an Ampere Altra CPU with 80 Arm Neoverse cores operating at up to 3.3GHz. Includes dual Nvidia A100 GPUs, each offering 312 teraflops of FP16 deep learning performance. Finally, it includes two Nvidia BlueField-2 DPUs that accelerate networking, storage, and security.

Meanwhile, Nvidia is expanding its collaboration with Marvell to combine Octeon DPUs and GPUs to accelerate cloud, enterprise, carrier, and edge applications.

On PCs, Nvidia has partnered with MediaTek, one of the world’s largest suppliers of Arm-based SoCs, to create a reference platform that supports Chromium, Linux, and the Nvidia SDK. This should help bring ray tracing graphics and AI applications to a new class of laptops.

