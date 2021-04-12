



Update 1.65 for Apex Legends has arrived. The complete list of changes and fixes added in this patch is as follows:

The update itself can be downloaded and installed, but depending on the platform it’s downloaded to, it’s about 168MB, but the full patch notes haven’t been published yet by Respawn Entertainment. War game events are about to begin tomorrow, so Update 1.65 should include tweaks and changes to make certain events run smoothly.

Apex Legend Update 1.65 Patch Note

We’ll keep updating the article once the full list of patch notes is released, but for the foreseeable future, the WarGames event at Apex Legends will bring tomorrow:

Second Chance (Tuesday, Thursday, April 13th, April 15th): When the event starts, this modifier will give each legend one free respawn per match. When a legend is killed, respawn tokens are consumed and rise again from the player’s current location with all weapons and equipment. After a while, the player will respawn in the air and skydive back into action.

Ultra Zones (Thursday, 4/15 Monday, 4/19): Prepare multiple hot zones in one map, as well as more spectacular loot and gold items. Each hot zone is surrounded by flash points, and huge glowing bubbles replenish HP and shield you when you stand there. In this mode, consumables are normally available throughout the root pool.

Automatic Banner (Monday, 4/19 Wednesday, 4/21): This modifier adds a fairly small but spicy change to your teammate’s respawn, allowing players to automatically get their teammate banner card! Players do not have to plunder the Deathbox to get the Banner Card, they can go directly to the Respawn Beacon. The loot pool has been modified to include more mobile respawn beacons.

Killing Time (Wednesday, 4/21 Friday, 4/23): This event will speed up the match as the legend falls. During the round, each time a legend dies, the round time will be reduced. If a particular round is a slaughter, the ring closes quickly, so players need to monitor the round timer to survive this modifier.

Armor Play (Friday, 4/23 Tuesday, 4/27): At the end of the wargame, armor play will play over time in this final mode at a rate of 12 points per second. Each time the player takes damage, the armor will start playing after a delay of 8 seconds. If the player’s armor cracks, this delay is doubled to 16 seconds (compared to 8 seconds).

It’s said to include gameplay changes, so stay tuned. Apex Legends is available for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS and Google Stadia. Check the official website for more information on the game.

