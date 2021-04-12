Q & A with Franny Matthews | Trends, Connections Show Technology Opportunities | Focus on Denver





Frannie Matthews has emerged in the tech sector since Apple was just a treat and the most popular computer was named Commodore.

Her 35 years of gaming experience has taught the current president and CEO of the Colorado Technology Association that change can be inevitable.

She believes that her work talent finds trends and connections that can select opportunities and predict risks.

Matthews spent 18 years at IBM, leading the Rocky Mountain Business Units in five states and is currently involved in public policy, economic development and human resource development. She prioritized diversity and inclusion in the organization’s strategic initiatives.

The Colorado Women’s Council has named her one of the most powerful women in business in 2020. Last year, she received the Women’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Business from the Denver Business Journal.

Former Governor John Hickenlooper has appointed her to the Colorado Labor Development Council. She is also an active member of the Colorado Business Roundtable Inner Circle.

Matthews, an advocate of STEM education, teaches high school junior achievement courses, collaborates with students at the University of Colorado through professional mentoring and professional sales courses at the Leeds School of Business, and high school students at Skyline High School’s IBM PTECH program. I am instructing. ..

Colorado Politics: Who participates in the Colorado Technology Association and why?

Matthews: Technology is everywhere. Most organizations are digitally focused on solutions and operations. As a result, we have members from different industries and sizes.

Members participate to provide a way for the community to share ideas, build relationships, and do business. Coloradans is known for the nature of its collaboration. We provide them with an ecosystem and help them get together as a community. By participating in a CTA, your business relationship will be successful.

When it comes to policy at the state and federal levels, we focus on being the voice of Colorado engineers. We need smart laws that drive innovation. Many businesses are leaving hard-to-live areas due to cumbersome regulations and high taxes. We want those businesses to come here. Tech brings high-paying jobs as it grows in the future.

One of the gate factors for growth in the technology industry is the lack of talent. We strive to attract more people to technology and increase the diversity of the industry. Diversity creates creativity and innovation.

Fast facts

Where did you grow up?Orlando, Florida

What do you like about your job I always love being able to create. Technology has moved rapidly, moving at the speed of light in 2020. We are constantly trying new things.

Did you work in college? My favorite job was working as a marketing assistant at the University of Florida Students’ Union Program Office.

Tell us about your family. My parents were two incredibly courageous, entertaining and creative. My dad’s favorite saying was, “There is always a better way.” It kept us on our toes and was comfortable with change.

I am a civil engineer and married to a patient, kind and wise man who has worked throughout his career in the construction industry. We have two grown-up daughters who are the light of our lives. Our eldest daughter is the director of aging care for Jewish family services here in Denver, and our youngest daughter is a data scientist working at a startup in Los Angeles.

Have you ever given a nickname? Yes, embarrassingly, it was a “crash”. When I was adolescent, I had a rather awkward and clumsy time. I broke a considerable number of times in a short period of time. Fortunately, I almost go beyond that.

What is your favorite hobby? I am an avid hiker. During the COVID period, I also featured a miniature mandala painting. I’m not going to quit my day’s work.

Favorite takeaway restaurant?South Broadway Aki Sushi

CP: Technology seems to be moving fast. Is the pace of change slowing or fast, and why?

Matthews: Technology is moving very fast and only accelerates. Over the decades, we’ve seen the results of smaller, faster, more powerful, and cheaper technologies. A scientist named Gordon Moore defined this trend in 1965. According to Moore’s Law, every 18 months, the number of transistors on a computer chip doubles. As emerging technologies begin to converge, the rate of change will increase even faster. We have made great strides in artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual reality, the Internet of Things, blockchain and the cloud. In addition, advances in telecommunications, especially 5G, are a major factor in enabling change.

CP: What drives innovation? Brain or capital investment?

Matthews: You need both. Great ideas wouldn’t go anywhere without capital. Not only does it have capital, it also needs money to find a way to a solution. Currently, the market is neither efficient nor fair. Most of the venture capital and private equity funds go to Silicon Valley, New York and Boston. In addition, little money is sent to women and minority-led organizations. Fortunately, the investment community is aware of these inequality and hopefully we will begin to see some changes.

I’ve joked that the cost per Colorado “innovation unit” is relatively low. It’s interesting because no one knows how to define an “innovation unit”. I would like to say that the cost of developing a solution in Colorado and bringing it to market is cheaper than in Silicon Valley.

CP: Can you characterize where Colorado fits in the constellations of attractive places for tech companies?

Matthews: Talent and capital availability, and the ease with which a company can do business, are key factors in creating the perfect place for technology to thrive.

When it comes to talent, you need a digitally competent workforce and pipeline to grow. Access to educational opportunities is essential. Technology is constantly evolving, and technology requires continuous skill development. Fortunately, there are many ways to improve your skills and expertise, including online learning.

In addition to developing talent, we need to attract talent. Fortunately, Colorado is a great place to enjoy sunny days and lots of outdoor activities all year round, and Denver is a great city with a world-class airport. There are many other important factors. Candidates to move to Colorado value their kindergarten-to-high school system, living expenses, public security, transportation, commuting time, and more available career opportunities than they are currently considering.

It’s not as competitive with Silicon Valley as places like Salt Lake City, Phoenix and Austin. In general, I think we’re pretty well stacked, but there’s no room for complacency.

CP: What can the state do to attract more tech jobs?

Matthews: For businesses investing in Colorado, doing business here needs to be easy, efficient, and affordable. It comes down to attracting talent and making it easier to grow in the state.

Interestingly, all metropolitan areas lack technicians. Currently, there are many jobs that cannot be filled due to lack of skills. It is logical to think that no more work is needed. You need more qualified people to fill them. In reality, both need to grow. We need more opportunities to attract talent, and we need to keep increasing opportunities. It’s important to be intentional about it.

We need to support innovation. Colorado has a great program funded by Advanced Industries. Emerging tech companies can receive seed money to help them kickstart.

CP: Is there any benefit to having a tech millionaire as governor? Online cards and flowers sound like they used to be.

Matthews: I think it’s important to have government officials who are tech-savvy. Governor Police is definitely so. Also, I think our Attorney General, Phil Weiser, is very familiar with technology. The world is changing rapidly, and it is important for elected civil servants to understand the power of technology in problem solving. You also need to understand the complexity.

The regulated environment of technology can be dangerous. The law needs to take into account the expected progress. An important segment of our ecosystem is the startup community. If the regulatory environment is an obstacle for entrepreneurs and small businesses, it will have a negative impact on our economy. It is difficult to develop smart and responsible laws that minimize unintended adverse effects. It requires a deep understanding and many open dialogs.

CP: You are teaching high school students. They grew up quite advanced. What are they interested in and where are they innovating? What’s left?

Matthews: Frankly, I often feel “remaining in the dust.” Being born in this digital world is a great advantage in many ways. The speed and agility of the next generation to interact with technology is astounding.

I love to see them excellent. I have worked with many students at the Leeds Business School at the University of Colorado. Many have been in the technology field for five to seven years. It’s great to see them prosper.

