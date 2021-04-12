Sink your teeth in The Walking Dead: Survivors Starting Today





The release date for The Walking Dead: Survivors was announced earlier this month, which was April 12th today. The game was released on the Play Store earlier this morning and is currently available to players in the United States and other regions.

This is a free-to-play title, so players can expect a variety of microtransactions. Both were aimed at increasing the profitability of the game and funding further development. This is because it is also a continuous mobile game with regular content updates.

The Walking Dead: Survivors release shows the latest in several different franchise-based games. The first of these landed on mobile devices a few years ago through the Telltale Games series.

The Walking Dead: Survivor Release Already Good

The game may have just been released today, but it’s already pretty well done with the launch on the first day. At least for mobile games.

The Play Store has over 1 million downloads. And in that number it maintained a rating of 4.7 stars. Of all these installations, there are nearly 4,000 reviews at the time of writing. And many of them are accompanied by 4 and 5 stars.

So far, it’s enough to say that players seem happy with the game. Will the game be able to maintain its reputation for a long time and will players continue to be happy with it? It’s hard to say, but it’s already off to a good start.

It is worth remembering that many of these installations are from pre-registration. And many of the people who installed the game may not have played it yet. Therefore, the assessment can certainly change significantly over the next few days. Nonetheless, good ratings are good, and user reviews seem to be consistently high for the foreseeable future.

A lot of downtime is expected

The big thing to remember in many games like this is that there are a lot of waits. As a strategy game, you need to build base defenses to keep out zombies and other players.

To do that, we need resources. You have to clean it for yourself. Doing this, and building part of the base, takes time. And as you progress through the game and level up, those wait timers get longer and longer.

Therefore, players should expect a lot of downtime. Unless they are willing to spend money on premium in-game currency to speed things up.

