Fortnite 16.20 patch notes include new vehicles





With Fortnite version 16.20 coming soon, Epic returned to Twitter to share some basic patch notes. As is often the case, patch notes tend to cover only a wide range of strokes these days, so players will want to see everything new directly, but Fortnite 16.20 patch notes have some fun that players have done. Contains references to new additions waiting.

Perhaps the most important of these is the reference to the “new wheel”. This could be a reference to a modified whiplash car that may have been caught in the Fortnite Season 6 launch trailer. Already the fastest car in the game, Whiplash looks ready to be fooled by new tires and suspension that should solve the car’s previous problems with off-road traction. However, the question remains whether other new cars will land on the island. For now, we’re waiting for an overnight update-or perhaps a data minor in advance.

Version 16.20 also introduces the Duos Cup, which focuses on the new bow, but its proper noun and start date have not yet been revealed. It seems like it’s time to practice accuracy with this season’s themed weapons.

The final major highlight is the new 50:50 mode on Fortnite’s creative hub. As with the rest of the patch notes, we’re waiting to learn more about this when the update is released tonight a little earlier than usual. Players can expect downtime to begin around 11:00 pm (Eastern Standard Time) / 2:00 AM (Eastern Standard Time). Epic warned that this time it would be slower than usual.

Patches will be available for download during downtime and before the game comes back online, so if you’re applying auto-updates, do so as soon as the game comes back online tomorrow morning. The complete patch notes are below.

Fortnite 16.20 Patch Note Hone your bow skills to trick your ride with the new wheels and focus on making a special Duos Cup 50 player matchmaking in your creative

The new Spire Quest will also launch with the patch. We will send you a complete guide as soon as it becomes available.

