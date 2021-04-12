The iPhone 12 is now selling like pancakes – BGR





Counterpoint Research has new sales data for Apple’s iPhone 12 series. The company announced in October last year about a month later than expected. At the big iPhone public event that month, Apple unveiled four different devices. Two of them went on sale in October and the other two went on sale in November.

So how did consumers react to these new iPhone models?

According to the new Counterpoint Research Market Pulse report, the iPhone 12 series helped Apple win six spots on the top 10 list of the world’s best-selling smartphone models, just published in January 2021.

According to sales data, the iPhone 12 is the largest seller, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. According to Counterpoint Research, these three iPhone 12 models accounted for 71% of Apple’s sales this month. This was partly due to Apple’s late launch of the new iPhone 12, which spilled over into strong demand in January. “Demand for 5G upgrades was stagnant within the iOS base, and sales of the iPhone 12 series were strong, along with strong career promotions,” said the Market Pulse report.

Image Source: Counterpoint Research

Among other interesting data points collected from the Counterpoint survey are:

Almost one-third of Apple’s iPhone 12 sales came from the United States. The iPhone 12 Pro Max was the top seller in the series in the United States. Sales of the iPhone 12 Mini have been sluggish, following Samsung and Redmi devices. The iPhone 12 Mini doesn’t seem to impress many buyers due to its small display and low battery capacity.

Among the non-iPhone names on this list, Counterpoint states: “Samsung’s Galaxy A21 was able to maintain its position on the top 10 list. Another Samsung model in the top 10, the Galaxy A31, was added to the list for the first time.” Samsung aggressively promotes the Galaxy A series. The research company continues, the mobile phone has nothing to do with premium design, fresh colors, and the latest specs at an affordable price.

Applying the above infographic a bit to the context, Tom’s Guide points out that the proportions involved are fairly small. Overall, all of the above smartphone models account for only 24% of the global smartphone market. Given that the former isn’t even sold in the US, it’s also interesting to Samsung that these Redmi devices appear before Samsung, and it’s probably a bit ominous.

In the meantime, the iPhone leak train is on track and the iPhone 12 series still feels pretty fresh, but there are already leaks and rumors about the iPhone 13. Check out previous posts for the latter. The latest information is coming out little by little, including the fact that it features almost the same design as the iPhone 12. Some people say that mobile phones will be launched under Monica on the iPhone 12s.

The iPhone 13 is also available in four versions, featuring a slightly smaller notch than before.

