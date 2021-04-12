Intel negotiates with the automotive industry to supply special chips





If there’s one area where Intel’s ongoing state-of-the-art manufacturing issues aren’t an issue, it’s the automotive industry, and in most cases the 14nm chip will be a big step forward. So, given the lack of silicon that is currently plagued by car factories, it makes perfect sense that Intel wants to intervene to make chips for car companies.

Intel is reportedly in talks with several car companies, but don’t expect Intel Silicon to solve production problems anytime soon. The optimistic goal is to start producing chips in the next 6-9 months. This means that real Intel silicon may not be available on the auto-assembly line for at least a year.

But it is clear that something needs to be done to improve supply. Chip shortages are getting worse, escalating to the point where companies such as GM and Ford have already closed some car factories due to supply shortages.

Over the last two decades, microchips have become increasingly essential to vehicle functionality, making it impossible to build modern vehicles without them. Equipment such as ECUs, infotainment systems, navigation and vehicle avoidance safety systems are all controlled by some sort of custom CPU.

In many respects, Intel is in a good position to manufacture automotive chips. It is one of the only chip makers with its own fabs, enough to make most of its own silicon. Unlike AMD and Nvidia, Intel is largely unaffected by the ongoing drought and disruptive board shortages in Taiwan, which are hitting TSMC, which is already constrained in production. At least not yet. That’s why many Intel desktop 10th and 11th generation desktop processors are in stock and offered at very reasonable prices, but AMD and Nvidia CPUs and graphics cards are often hard to find. ..

So while it doesn’t happen overnight (or over a season or two), Intel should be able to respond fairly quickly to the automotive chip crisis. You don’t have to build a new facility dedicated to the production of automotive chips, you can use the fabs that are already in operation.

Intel also states that it will use current process nodes to speed up production, but it is unclear which process (or potential process) they will be. Old and large process nodes in the 22-45 nm range are still quite common in the automotive industry. As a result, Intel could move away from 14nm in Alder Lake’s PC space later this year, but cars purchased after 2023 could smell its sweet “new” 14nm ++.

