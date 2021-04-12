Both Apple and Google Attend Senate Hearing on App Store Competition – TechCrunch





After looking like a no-show, Apple promised to send a representative to the Senate’s antitrust hearing on app store competition later this month.

Last week, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Mike Lee (R-UT) asked the company to attend a hearing held by the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on competition policy, antitrust law, and consumer rights. Pressured. Klobuchar chaired the subcommittee and focused on antitrust concerns about the most dominant players in the technology industry.

In a hearing with Google, we’ll delve into Apple’s and Google’s controls over “consumers, app developers, and the cost, distribution, and availability of mobile applications in competition.”

The app store is part of a technology that looks like duopoly, and we recognize that the battle between Apple and Fortnite maker Epic is only growing. Meanwhile, Arizona has a number of state-level technology regulatory efforts that are trying to free developers from the significant loss of app store profits from Apple and Google.

In a letter last week, Klobuchar and Lee, ranking members of the subcommittee, accused Apple of “suddenly” deciding not to send witnesses to the hearing scheduled for April 21st.

“Apple’s sudden change to refuse to provide witnesses to testify in front of the April app store competition issue subcommittee, which Apple is willing to discuss clearly in other public forums, is unacceptable. “The lawmaker wrote.

By Monday, the pressure had apparently finished its work and Apple agreed to attend the hearing. Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

Lawmakers count Apple’s acquiescence as a victory, but that doesn’t mean they’re sending a CEO. Leading tech CEOs have been frequently called before Congress in the last few years, but their emergence can lead to diminishing returns.

Tech CEOs, including Apple’s Tim Cook, are thoroughly trained in the technique of saying almost nothing when pushed by lawmakers. While pulling in a CEO may act as a manifestation of power, tech executives generally make little to reveal in the course of a long testimony, especially if the hearing is not accompanied by detailed investigation.

