Google Lens Web Features Land Google Photos





Google Lens is having a bit of a hard time attracting smartphone users around the world. Despite this fact, Google continues to support the service and implement it in many of its product ecosystems. According to Android police, the web feature of Google Lens has appeared in Google Photos

This Google Lens web feature makes it easy to copy text from your documents

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) has been ported to the Web. It first appeared in the mobile version of the Google Photos app. Basically, this is a tool that scans an image to scan for the presence of text, copy it, and paste it into your phone for editing.

This feature is in Google Photos for the web. This option appears at the top of the screen when you click on the image. This option is called “Copy text from image”. From there, you need to copy the text to the clipboard. This makes the process of moving text from your mobile phone to your computer much faster.

This feature hasn’t been published yet, so some people haven’t seen the option yet. Nothing has been announced about other Google Lens features that the company plans to migrate. This feature streamlines the process of moving information from photos to your computer, which is good news for anyone who stores most of their documents in Google Photos.

Google Lens is a powerful photo recognition technology developed in 2017.

For those unfamiliar with what Google Lens is, it’s a powerful photo recognition technology announced by Google at Google IO in 2017. Like most of Google’s electronic services, it takes advantage of the vast accumulation of user data collected from users.

One of the features of Google Lens is that you can search Google for the subject included in the shot. Point your camera at a particular type of item, food, or animal and Google Lens will provide that information. Use your cell phone’s camera or use an existing image that exists on your cell phone.

Google Lens can also recognize and copy the text displayed on the camera. This app allows you to actively select and copy text in the viewfinder. This is a great feature if you need to copy a large printed document or quickly write down the street name on the fly.

One of the more robust features of Google Lens is the ability to translate text on the fly. If it detects that it is in another language, the app will automatically translate the text. There is unexpected sharpness.

Hopefully more features will appear in Google Lens for the web. The Google Photos app can definitely benefit from features such as translation and image search.

