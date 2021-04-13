Omron Announces New RPM Platform for Hypertension-Med-Tech Innovation





OMRON Healthcare, a health monitoring and treatment company, is a remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform for hypertension designed to allow NHS clinicians to remotely manage their medication plans based on their home blood pressure results. OMRON Hypertension Plus is now available in the UK.

Hypertension Plus generates a customized medication plan for the patient. This is recommended directly to clinicians. Clinicians are free to accept or modify their plans and notify patients immediately with a dedicated mobile app. Over time, Hypertension Plus matches the patient’s blood pressure measurements with other key health parameters and informs the clinician when the patient will progress. These recommendations are underpinned by an algorithm based on hypertension drug titration technology, based on current National Institute for Health and Care Technology (NICE) guidelines.

Over 150 UK practices are included in the deployment phase managed by the Clinical Committee Group (CCG), and CCG is encouraged to participate in the initiative. It equips practitioners and patients alike, in combination with the abundant home blood pressure devices available through the Home initiative’s NHS. The National Association of Primary Care estimates that when the latest digital tools for managing hypertension are deployed throughout the UK, Hypertension Plus will save a lot of GP time and increase hypertension. It is estimated that up to one-third of reservations can be released. NAPC).

The platform incorporates activity programs recommended for patients. In addition to providing a rhythm of regular measurements, patients are asked to complete a measurement week once a month, during which they provide measurements daily in the morning and evening. From these, the platform can determine how the patient is responding to treatment. This app provides insights into the patient’s condition, improves medication compliance and promotes beneficial lifestyle changes.

The Hypertension Plus design was shaped by the TASMINHhome blood pressure test. This is a clinical study that has demonstrated the potential of lowering blood pressure through self-management and remote drug regulation. In particular, TASMIN H4 showed a 4.7 mmHg decrease in blood pressure during systole after titration for 12 months using a remote monitoring platform. Compared to the usual care route.

OMRON has developed OMRON Hypertension Plus, which reduces the burden on the medical system, by taking advantage of its track record in hypertension management.

Paul Stevens, Director of Connected Services and Solutions at OMRON Healthcare Europe, said: Even before the current pandemic, long-term chronic disease management put a heavy burden on the healthcare system and there was a shortage of healthcare professionals throughout Europe. HypertensionPlus allows physicians to remotely adjust their prescription medication intake, allowing patients to proactively manage their condition and achieve significant blood pressure reductions. This can significantly reduce the incidence of heart attacks and strokes across the UK and Europe.

Dr. Nav Chana, Clinical Director of the National Association of Primary Care (NAPC), added: COVID-19 emphasizes more than ever the importance of managing cardiovascular risk factors, especially in the target population. Technologies such as Hypertension Plus help primary care clinicians properly target their workloads, use their skills best, and support patients with the resources they need to manage their blood pressure. I will.

The COVID-19 pandemic has a lasting impact on the healthcare system. As a patient cohort that requires regular examinations and measurements, Hypertension Plus may provide NHS staff with both resource relief and regular remote input of new measurements.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos