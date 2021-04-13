Teamfight Tactics goes all-in to the next set of items and reckoning





ShadowItems, the latest mechanic in the game, is in a position to add a lot of versatility to what TFT is already the most complex system.

Teamfight Tactics: Reckoning is the next set rotation to begin in the public beta environment later this week, giving us the opportunity to play some games with all the new units, traits and items in the game. .. Shadow Items, the latest mechanic in the game this season, will add a lot of versatility to what TFT is already the most complex system.

Shadow items are the same as regular items used in Teamfight Tactics, but when combined with other items, the new combination items are significantly more effective, with a self-damage trade-off.

For example, two unnecessarily large rods create a lavadon death cap, increasing the wearer’s ability by 35%. In Reckoning, if one of the unnecessarily large rods is a shadow item, the combination will generate a cursed deathcap of Rabadon. This provides 125% power, but reduces maximum health by 25%. The Rabadons Cursed Deathcap is a very powerful item for glass cannon casters. It can unleash destructive attacks, but remains more vulnerable to early attacks.

Riot is clear from just a few games that shadow items are designed to give players greater agency and strategic potential in the game, and shadow items add many meaningful decisions to the game. I explained that there is. Unfortunately, for TFT Casual, it also means that there’s a lot to learn beyond all the new units and traits. Every item in the game has a shadow version, and most of the new shadow combinations are modified versions of the original item, but combining shadow items with a spatula adds even more items than ever before.

Riot has also added a new armory mechanic as the season is so leaning towards items. In a particular round, all players will be able to choose between two different items: regular items and shadow items. This doesn’t happen often, but it’s another way to add choices to your game.

Reckoning clearly supports a dedicated TFT player. Given how complex the combination of items is already, adding shadow items and an arsenal can give this set the steepest learning curve ever. Hard-core TFT players will love the variety and complexity of item building, but casual TFT players will definitely struggle to maintain this set.

However, there are also entirely new game modes that will definitely get the attention of those who like to get their hands on TFT. The first TFT lab game mode, called Hyperroll, features shorter games, automatic level-ups, and flat damage applied each time you lose a round. Given how complex the new set is, Hyperroll sounds like a perfect compliment to Reckoning. Hyperroll wasn’t available in last week’s playtest, but it’s arguably the most exciting thing next season.

Teamfight Tactics: Reckoning will be available on PBE later this week and will launch on live servers in just a few weeks.

