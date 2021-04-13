Google celebrates the Metropolitan Museum of Art with animated Doodle





Google celebrates the 151st anniversary of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a carousel of works selected from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s vast collection.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (commonly known as Met) is the largest museum in the United States and has more than 2 million crafts dating back 5,000 years. Celebrating its 151st wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Google will be attending a party with an animated Doodle featuring 18 works of art from the museum’s vast collection.

The museum’s origins date back to 1866, and across the Atlantic, a group of Americans in Paris decided to create a “National Institution and Art Gallery” to make art and art education available to Americans. did. Four years later, on April 13, 1870, the Metropolitan Museum of Art was established.

The first location of the museum was Doddworth Building on 681 Fifth Avenue. The museum moved to its current location in 1880, about a mile above the street at the eastern end of Central Park in New York.

The museum’s 2 million square feet has 17 independent departments, including ancient art from around the world. Musical instruments; costumes; antique weapons and armor.

According to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Google created a carousel of objects from the museum’s collection, including sculptures of Chinese dancers in the 2nd century BC. A 13th-century terracotta sculpture of a seated person from what is now the inland Niger Delta region of Mali. Unicorn (14951505) in the garden of the unicorn tapestry. Portrait of Contes de la Stre by Elisabeth Louise Vige le Blanc from 1789. A highly decorated Italian guitar from around 1800. An elaborate beaded Lakota / Teton Sue dress made around 1870. And a self-portrait of Samuel Joseph Brown Jr. from around 1941.

Below the carousel is a rendered building on Fifth Avenue at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The line shows the location of each object in the gallery.

For more information on each object in the carousel, please visit the museum’s website.

The Google home page also links to an anniversary exhibit at Google Arts & Culture called Making the Met.

