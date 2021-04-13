PwC, Microsoft Aims to Localize Legal Tech for Spanish Market





PwC and Microsoft are aiming for a new legal and tax technology accelerator program where they say it’s a poorly serviced market.

Patricia Manca Diaz, a partner in Madrid’s PwCs Tax and Legal Services Division, told Bloomberg Law Monday.

Tax & Legal Tech Springboard is PwC’s second program to help companies grow with a focus on technology. Its Scale | The London-based LawTech program went live in May last year.

The new program is unusual in that it includes tax-related technology and focuses primarily on the Spanish and Latin American markets.

Big Four, including KPMG, EY, and Deloitte, has rapidly strengthened its legal reach, thereby competing more often with the largest law firm in the United States as a provider of technology solutions for corporate clients. It was. Together with several UK law firms, the Big 4 is in building relationships with small but promising legal tech companies to positively appeal innovation to existing and potential corporate clients. Often comes forward.

The Springboard program is designed to guide startups and other early-stage business executives. According to Diaz, this is for, but not limited to, the Spanish market.

The idea is to drive innovation, Diaz said. I was excited to be able to offer some benefits to the participating companies.

The program does not include US components, according to Diaz. She said she allowed non-lawyers to share legal services operations in accordance with regulatory reform efforts in states such as Arizona and Utah, and the Springboard program will participate in these deregulation efforts. There are no plans.

She said it wouldn’t be the purpose of the program.

Comments on the new accelerator could not be contacted by Microsoft.

PwC is not the only member of the Big Four that has created a program to reach younger businesses.

In December 2019, Deloitte Legal launched a program designed to promote early-stage legal tech companies. This also includes being able to use your company’s products and services from the beginning to assist in testing and scaling.

Several prominent UK law firms, such as Big Four, have also developed legal tech incubators and accelerators over the past few years, including Allen & Overy, Slaughter & May, and Clifford Chance.

Couples like Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati have a home-made tech department that sells tools to their clients, but a relatively small number of American companies run accelerator programs to support external companies.

Some of Big Law, such as Latham & Watkins, Orix Herrington & Satcliffe, and Baker McKenzie, have launched their own venture capital businesses by investing in legal technology businesses.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos