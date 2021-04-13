Three reasons why Epic Games can offer $ 17.5 billion worth of games for free





The Epic Games Store offers all games for free every week, often excellent games, but the company doesn’t explain how to sell 479 million copies without going bankrupt. Hmm. until now. Companies invested billions of dollars between them and a series of tweets from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney last week when new documents were released last week as part of Epics’ major antitrust legal evidence disclosure process against Apple. I’ve been investigating what I haven’t done before. Away from the dollar.

Not spending as much as you think

According to Apples’ proposed fact document findings (Eurogamer’s credit for discovering some of this over the weekend), Epic Games offers games to many developers and guarantees they always pay to offer new games. And I’m losing at least hundreds of millions of dollars in cash. Let the player come back. The money also covers Epics’ infamous monopoly, so it’s not clear how much it will cost just for free games.

In any case, Epics lost a significant portion of the $ 1 billion here, apparently $ 330 million. Epic has promised a minimum guarantee of $ 444 million in 2020 alone, reading Apple’s legal documents. This includes uncollected costs of at least $ 330 million with a minimum guarantee alone. However, both of these numbers are well below the retail price of these games. Based on Epic CEO’s Tim Sweeneys chart below, it’s $ 17.5 billion.

Apple is turning this into a loss of money, but it’s just an investment to spend now to build a great, profitable business in the future! The same is true whether you are building a factory, a store, or a game.

Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) April 10, 2021

Why pay only one billionth for both monopoly and giveaway when the giveaway alone should cost billions of dollars? Sweeney revealed on April 10 that Epic doesn’t actually pay for each game, not the full amount. Free game giveaways will be negotiated with the developer and paid the agreed amount, not per copy.

Epic and Sweeney are ready to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the platform

As you can see in the other Sweeneys tweets above, Epic doesn’t expect to get that money back. The studio has deliberately secured a huge amount of cash of nearly 500 million to seduce developers, and we believe the company is working well. Sweeney publicly declared his support for these costs on Twitter over the weekend: [The Epic Games Store] It has proven to be a great success in reaching gamers with great games and great investments in business growth!

Theoretically, the constant flow of new games could allow more players to continue to use the Epic Games Store, and eventually even spend their money on games there. The company says players have spent more than $ 700 million on the store, of which $ 265 million has been spent on non-Epic games, claiming that the store is already seeing rapid growth. ..

Fortnite is a dollar box

I don’t know exactly how much Fortnite has benefited Epic, but it’s arguably a lot. According to Apple’s filing, Epic has made over $ 700 million in just two years on iOS alone.

This is much the same way any company seems to disrupt existing markets.

Although the Epic Store has lost $ 330 million, according to recent court documents, Epic still generates about $ 3.85 billion in revenue and $ 1.54 billion in gross profit (Fortnite’s). Thanks). https://t.co/VZrbsFkyme

Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 12, 2021

And while the game is no longer available on iOS due to the ongoing feud between Apple and Epics, Fortnite is still on many other platforms, and elsewhere still rakes up a lot of cash and Epic’s There seems to be no doubt that they are giving income. Get your game as a gift at the Epic Games Store.

