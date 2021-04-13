New PS5 IP working at PlayStation’s London studio





Job listings for LeadVFX Artist and Lead Technical Artist on the PlayStation’s London Studio website show that the next game in the studio will be the new IP.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s London studio is hiring developers to work on the new intellectual property for the PlayStation 5. This is the first sign that the London Studios PS5 project will also be a new IP.

London Studio has been a long-time player in the PlayStation 2 era as a first-party team for the PlayStation, famous for its SingStar series. Since then, the studio has been working on a number of peripheral-based PlayStation games with both EyeToy cameras and more recently PlayStation VR. Blood & Truth, the last game in London Studios, became the first VR title to reach number one in UK physics software. Chart after release in 2019. London Studios is known to be working on an exclusive PS5 game with multiplayer components, based on information on VFX Lead’s David Skilton’s LinkedIn page and job listings last December. However, this recent news does provide some more insight into upcoming titles.

Job listings on the London Studio website indicate that the unreleased PS5 game will be the new IP. Specifically, the list of both lead VFX artists and lead technical artists is a reference for “Brand New Next Generation IP”. Other discussions about senior pipeline programmers, lead 3D character artists, and animation programmers refer to working on “next generation” projects. Meanwhile, Principal Online Gameplay Designer’s description reaffirms that London Studios is working on a “new PS5 project” that includes “multiplayer gameplay.”

It’s still a mystery that London Studio is working on, but the reference to “experiment and work in unknown design areas” is a recently announced unnamed sequel to the PlayStation VR headset that will be available after 2021. It means that it can become. It makes sense given the history of the studio as a PSVR and peripheral-based developer. London Studio created PlayStation VR Worlds as the release title of PS VR in 2016. Based on London Studio’s next-generation game release potential and launch timeline Within the next-generation PS VR headset, London Studio’s new IP could be another VR launch title.

Regardless of when and where the game starts, fans of PlayStation VR and London Studio can assume that neither will go anywhere right away. In the past few months, PlayStation has announced that a successor to PSVR is under development, announced a stylish new controller for the unit, and announced six new games that will appear in the current iteration of PSVR this year. Did. Sony’s support for virtual reality in this generation of games is clear. When the next PS VR headset goes on sale for the PlayStation 5, Sony will need exciting new games to move the hardware forward. London Studio may be the team for that job.

