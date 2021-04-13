Google scrutinizes health recording tools for patients. Microsoft bets on healthcare AI-Clinical Daily News





Two tech giants are taking a step further into healthcare technology with pilot research on medical record programs and a big bet on artificial intelligence.

According to the medical news STAT, Google is testing a consumer medical recording tool similar to the Apples Health Records app. It launches an early-stage user feedback program aimed at determining how people prefer to interact with their medical data.

The research project, which will involve 300 Android users, will allow individuals to access their medical records via a health app in accordance with the passage of federal information blocking rules, the press reported. The company is also running a project for a provider called Care Studio, testing technologies that help clinicians navigate patients’ medical records better. According to STAT, two medical institutions, Beth Israel Dikones Medical Center and Ascension of the hospital chain are part of its pilot program, and Ascension also has a senior living care department.

Meanwhile, Microsoft will bet on provider software to buy voice technology company Nuance Communications to reduce the need to take notes manually. Bloomberg is tasked with helping Nuance use Siri voice technology to capture patient-doctor conversations and transfer them to electronic health records.

According to the press, Microsoft sells more cloud software to hospitals and doctors. The company may also incorporate nuance products into products such as team chat apps for telemedicine appointments, Bloomberg said.

