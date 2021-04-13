Intel NM delivers a stable niche of technological innovation »Albuquerque Journal





Albuquerque, New Mexico — Intel Corp.’s Rio Rancho campus is vibrant thanks to chip makers’ local focus on building new and innovative technologies to support the company’s evolving global operations.

According to the company’s annual report to Sandoval County released Monday morning, the company hired an additional 82 people at its New Mexico plant in 2020, expanding its local workforce by more than 1,800. This will limit a three-year turnaround on the Rio Rancho campus, where the workforce has increased by 64% after bottoming out at around 1,100 in 2017.

Local sites have steadily reduced their jobs since 2013, when they hired about 3,300 people, as large-scale investments in new chip manufacturing technologies were directed to other US sites and Intel factories abroad instead of New Mexico. It was.

In Arizona, for example, Intel opened a new $ 7 billion manufacturing facility last year. And in March, it announced an additional $ 20 billion investment to build two more plants.

However, in 2018, the New Mexico facility relaunched after Intel employees developed new technologies to help accelerate the data processing capabilities of various industry applications.

The regional breakthrough began with “Silicon Photonics”. This has led Rio Rancho innovators to develop new ways to combine optical technology or lasers with traditional silicon-based electronic servers. Its next-generation technology uses light to accelerate data transfer compared to traditional digital communications that rely on electronic devices to transfer and process information.

This gave Rio Rancho the niche of a new company for silicon photonics components. These components are currently used in data center Intel transceivers and receivers.

Intel then moved the development of new memory technology to Rio Rancho, allowing local factories to hire more people to work on it. This technology, called 3D XPoint, is based on a new type of engineering architecture that places data memory and storage far closer to a microprocessor in a computer or data center, allowing information to be exchanged much faster.

Finally, Rio Rancho has become a major corporate site for another new technology called the Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB). It’s basically a new chip that sits on top of processing or memory chips and connects and transfers data between them, said Erica Edgeley, Rio Rancho’s site public relations director.

With these new technologies, Rio Rancho plays a unique role in Intel’s efforts to simplify and optimize semiconductor packaging, memory, and connectivity.

“It makes our site very important to Intel’s future roadmap,” Edgerly told the journal.

Last year, Intel made a $ 290 million capital investment in the Rio Rancho plant, which is estimated to have an annual economic impact of $ 1.2 billion in New Mexico. In 2020, he spent $ 200 million on local businesses’ products and services and paid $ 598,000 in property tax to Sandval County.

And it’s still being adopted.

“There are more than 30 more jobs posted on the New Mexico site,” said Intel spokeswoman Linda Chien.

