See | These “forgotten” V6 SUVs of the 2000s were the last in SA.





Suzuki Grand Vitara V6 engine.

V6 engines have declined significantly over the last two decades due to tighter emission regulations. At the turn of the millennium, many SUVs equipped with V6, such as Suzuki, VW, and Hyundai, were on the market. It will be the preferred choice for many modern compact SUVs. For more car stories, see Wheels24.

Purchasing trends have changed significantly over the last few decades, and even sedans and many hatchback products are considered surplus to modern requirements.

Space and fuel economy are at the forefront of many future buyers’ minds and are offered in compact, crossover SUVs.

Another big change was the reduction in engine size. A small-capacity unit combined with a turbocharger advances, providing a balance between modesty and performance.

Ode to V6

However, from the early to late 2000s, many SUVs equipped with V6 were on the market. Suzuki, Volkswagen, Hyundai, etc. had rounds in their respective versions.

Do you know of other SUVs that can be added to the list? Or do you own an old car with a V6 engine? Please email us or share your thoughts in the comments section below.

There are a relatively small number of brand new V6 engines, some in between, but some are sold in classified ads. These days, the bakkie segment is the most common to find them.

Nissan’s 400Z Performance Coupe uses a twin-turbocharged V6 engine, so these configurations may still have a future.

Read | Nissan’s new 319kW Patrol SUV sprinkles the goodness of NISMO

SUV V6 engines have disappeared recently, but there were many notable products in the 2000s. Here are some of the “forgotten” ones:

Volkswagen Touareg

2002 Volkswagen Touareg.

Motor press

First introduced in 2002 as a VW luxury SUV option, it boasts a range of V6, V8 and V10 engines. The 3.0-liter V6 engine is available on diesel and was manufactured at 165kW and 500Nm.

It’s unusual to see first-generation models these days. The current model starts at Rand 1.2 million and also features a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine.

Suzuki Grand Vitara

Suzuki Grand Vitara 3.2V6.

Motor press

Delivered as a top model in 2008, it uses a 3.2-liter V6 engine that outputs 165kW and 284Nm and is combined with a 5-speed automatic transmission that powers all four wheels.

It also had great features such as leather upholstery, cruise control, glass sunroof, xenon bright discharge headlights and hill descent / ascent control.

It is not sold locally, but if you look closely, there are still more models on the market.

Hyundai Tucson

2008 Hyundai Tucson

Motor press

Korean brands were not known for their performance in the early 2000s, but their Tucson SUV was bitten a bit with a 2.7-liter V6 unit placement. The power was rated at 129kW and 240Nm.

Nowadays, if you need a high speed Tucson, the Sport version produces 150kW and 300Nm from a 1.6 liter turbocharged motor or 2.0 liter turbo diesel, producing 150kW and 460Nm.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

