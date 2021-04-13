Google Speech Chief Talking to Maui Entrepreneurs





Luke Leonhard, Chief of the Googles Speech Team, will speak at Maui Tech Ohana on April 29th.

Lucreonhard, chief of staff on Google’s speech team, will share his career story at Maui Tech Ohana this month on April 29th. To Google.

Leonhard says he has been working for Google for eight years and is doing his dream job. He shared what he had to do with his work and made everything the Google Speech team do more effective. Every time Google tells you directions to your favorite drive or hike, ask a simple question to your Google Assistant, or use automatic captions on your favorite YouTube videos, this team can help you do that. I did.

Prior to working at Google, Leonhard worked for a manufacturing company that manufactures safety devices. He describes his path to Google a bit like Hawaii’s best hikes, winding adventures, great friends, and memories of many turns.

“When people think about their careers at tech, it’s easy for people to immediately assume that their first dream job is at Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, or Facebook,” the event organizer said. It was. A myth and a perfect bridge to Big Tech is through the work of Applied Tech, where innovators apply technology to local issues. “

According to Leonhard, he wants to leave listeners with at least some tips to help them on their tech journey. By the end of the talk, I want you to understand how the roles in technology work together to get things done.

Article continues under AD

The talk will also give you a glimpse into the days of life of the Chief of Staff at a tech company, the skills you need to succeed, and why it’s a great experience.

Article continues under AD

Presentations by Other Google Experts Jules Kremer and Alexandrina Garcia-Verdin have attracted a large audience at the Maui Tech Ohana and Hawaii Small Business Conferences in recent years.

MEDB is a community leader who provides hands-on knowledge, skills and resources for success for local entrepreneurs and small business owners, and MEDB’s business development project director Frank De Rego, Jr. Says. We are honored to welcome Luke Leonhard from Google at Tech Ohana. We also look forward to your participation to ensure that it will be a great content and networking evening.

With the support of Maui County, the Maui TechOhana Meeting provides an informal networking opportunity for anyone interested in Maui County’s technology industry to attend. Meetings are virtualized and use small meeting rooms to facilitate networking and discussion among participants.

Article continues under AD

MauiTechOhanais, April 29, 5-6: 30 Zoom via pmonline. Registration is required and the location is limited. For more information and attendance confirmation, please visit www.mauitechohana.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos