IU Lab Wins $ 8 Million Award for First Responder 3D Tracking: IU News: Indiana University





Thanks to funding from the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Public Security Communications Research Division, Crisis Technologies Innovation Lab and its partner KSM Consulting are hosting a series of contests for businesses, entrepreneurs, and students, ideal for indoors. Find a solution. First responder 3D tracking.

“Tracking is a big issue for first-time responders,” said David Wild, a professor of information, computing, and engineering at IU Luddy and director of the lab. “GPS tells you where someone on earth is within a few meters. It’s not accurate enough to tell you which room in a building someone is in, and you can’t even see the height of a building correctly. ..

“If a building is on fire, or if there is a search and rescue scenario after an earthquake, the incident commander needs to know exactly where all the first responders are. One building is at risk of collapse. If so, they need to know who to tell. So far, there isn’t enough mature technology to help them do that. “

Competitor innovations are tested and reviewed at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Edinburgh, Indiana. The center has 190 structures and 1,000 acres of over 1.8 miles of tunnels. According to Wild, the most successful applicants in most environments will be awarded prizes starting at the first $ 8 million to further develop the technology.

With unprecedented crises and increased reliance on vulnerable technology infrastructure, Crisis Technologies Innovation Lab uses state-of-the-art data and information technology to improve crisis preparedness and prevention, crisis response, and fairness. , We will improve recovery after a crisis. As such, this work is in direct agreement with the lab’s ultimate goal of providing the highest profits, Wild said.

“David and the CTIL Lab have developed a very smart and sophisticated approach to improving the efficiency of disaster relief,” said Jeff Zareski, Interim Vice President of Research at IU Bloomington. “This is an impressive platform and we are excited about this new initiative to rapidly develop innovations to meet the needs of important first responders.”

“This could have a big impact on IU,” Wild said. “The partnership with NIST will change the face of first responder technology and significantly improve its safety and effectiveness in everyday and disaster environments.”

IU Research

IU’s world-class researchers have been driving significant innovation and creative initiatives for 200 years. From treating testicular cancer to working with NASA to explore life on Mars, IU has a reputation as a world-class research institute. Last year, with $ 854 million in support from partners, IU researchers are building collaborations to discover new solutions that improve lives in Indiana and around the world.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos