How popular 90’s arcade games are still as ever





Online games have evolved greatly in recent years, with releases covering all genres, such as Animal Crossing, COD, and FIFA.

However, this does not mean that games of the past are being buried and forgotten. Many of the 90’s arcade games are still as popular as before. Some have reached this distinct state that has developed and branched into new channels.

Here’s a look at some of the ’90s arcade titles that are still killing it.

Street Fighter

Created by Capcom, Street Fighter is an original single-player fighting game that made its name in the arcades and gradually became one of the most popular games of all time.

Street Fighter was the first game to offer special moves based on commands and the ability to define attack strength. While these features are now commonplace, they weren’t around before Street Fighter. For this reason, it is credited with being the game that completely changed the future of video games, and more specifically, fighting games.

With over 150 different games, crossovers and TV shows, the Streetfighter franchise is worth billions of dollars. However, more innovations continue to meet demand. Street Fighter 2 is the bestselling ever, and the game that generates the most spin-offs. For example, Street Fighter 2 slot machine combines the fun of a fighting game with the chance to win a cash prize.

Street Fighter still has a large fan base, and new versions continue to be developed. With rumors of Street Fighter 6 on the way, it’s only a matter of time before more spin-offs are also created.

Tomb rider

Another hugely known game from the 1990s, Tomb Raider, introduced the world to Lara Croft. Having a female heroine was unusual for its time and it instantly set Tomb Raider apart from the group. As an architect determined to travel the world and unravel mysteries, Lara Croft was a pioneering character.

More Tomb Raider games continued to be released, and to date, it has sold over 81 million copies. Tomb Raider is played in arcades and on personal game consoles including GameCube, Nintendo DS, Playstation, and Wii, and is an award-winning franchise that’s a huge hit.

Like any popular series, there are now more than just simple games. With Tomb Raider slots, cartoons, and even live-action movies, there’s no sign of its popularity waning anytime soon.

Mario

Technically, Mario isn’t an arcade game from the 1990s as it was first released in 1985 on NES. However, the young plumber was so successful that he kept going from strength to strength, and according to Nintendo, he’s such a celebrity that he doesn’t do plumbing anymore!

There were a series of Mario games on different Nintendo devices, as well as arcade games as well. Other characters in the game have become very popular, such as Bowser, Yoshi, and Princess Peach.

Mario has appeared on Sega, Xbox, Wii, and Switch, one of the most successful franchises of all time. As you might expect, it produced an enormous array of merchandise in addition to the occasional games, including slot machines, table and card games.

