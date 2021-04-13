“Temtem” PS5 Update Brings Digital and Electric Temtem to the Game in the New Cipanku Island Region





“Temtem” will soon debut the first major update of Early Access games via the PlayStation 5 platform. This will bring new creatures to the plot, along with a whole new area that players can explore and map. The new area will be unveiled as “Chipak Island” where you can enjoy more space and adventure, along with digital and electric Temtem.

(Photo: Crema)

Spain’s popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) has been well received since its early access release in December last year, and an update will soon debut the continuation of the story. “Temtem” was developed by Crema, a fairly new game developer on the market, but has gained enthusiastic support in recent MMORPGs.

The update was set for Tuesday, April 13th, and players were waiting for the continuation of the storyline, which promised new content and maps for fans who were waiting for the game to be released. Most early releases offer only part of the application and are widely published to provide the full version of the game.

The first major update for “Temtem” will be removed shortly

According to a PlayStation Blog post, one of the most popular MMORPGs on the PS5 in 2021 released the latest version in December 2020, but will provide the first major update of the platform in four months. This is a large-scale development of the game. Players in particular were waiting for updates to explore the archipelago more as tamers.

CIPANKU will launch on April 13th. This means CIPAN KURLY for the next week.

Thank you for coming to Ted Talk.

— Temtem CIPANKU TOMORROW !! (@PlayTemtem) April 8, 2021

MMORPGs will be “large” with updates. Debuting fast, instant navigation with maps, with a particular focus on fast travel to move from one location to another. This is suitable for new additions of the game that bring a new map of “Temtem”, which is recognized as the first extension of the game’s content.

“Temtem” Chipunk Island

(Photo: Crema)

According to Crema, PC access for the game was released in January 2020 and Early Access for PS5 was released in December last year, but the game update brings the long-awaited expansion to Chipunk Island in the next update. Will be done. This major update focuses on bringing new content to gamers. This allows you to tame more Temtems you will encounter in the wild.

Some references to anime and pop culture are teased by the company’s initial look and bring new islands with some recognizable characters and places for gamers to enjoy and experience in-game. I was able to find it at.

Digital and electric temtem

Apart from the new island of “Temtem”, the game also offers the arrival of new types of creatures, apart from the classic and main offers that debuted with the release of the game. With the debut of the long-awaited digital and electric Temtems, players have the flexibility to choose their own tastes and tame creatures.

The “Temtem” update will be available in a few hours.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

