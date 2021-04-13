Report: States Tech Employment 11th in Nation, Posideing to Grow





According to CompTIA, Michigan’s information technology industry, which had the 11th highest number of jobs in the country in 2020, is expected to grow this year. // Stock photos

Technology-related employment in Michigan is expected to accelerate in 2021, according to CompTIA, a non-profit organization for the information technology industry and workforce based in Illinois.

In its Cyberstates 2021 report, CompTIA forecasts an increase in net new technology jobs of 2,539 in Michigan this year. This is one of the 48 states where technology employment is expected to increase. In total, an estimated 245,000 net new tech jobs will be added to the US economy.

Tim Herbert, Executive Vice President of Research and Market Intelligence at CompTIA, faces both great opportunities and challenges when looking at the rapidly evolving future of work and the ever-expanding digital economy. Cyberstates recognizes the importance of building a resilient workforce and business through skills development, robust and secure digital infrastructure, and innovation-oriented leadership.

At the end of 2020, Michigan’s net technology employment totaled 386,901, 8.8% of the state’s workforce, the 11th highest total in the country. The median estimated wage of technical workers is $ 79,525, which is 80% higher than the median wage of all occupations in the state.

There are approximately 13,212 technology companies in Michigan. The technology sector has a direct impact of $ 37.1 billion, accounting for 7.7% of the state economy. The amount is the 15th highest in the country.

In Michigan, women make up about 26% of the technical workforce, which is the same as the national proportion. Blacks make up 8% of the state’s technical workforce, 8% nationwide, while Hispanic or Latino Americans represent 7% nationwide, compared to 3%.

Employment growth in this sector is expected to be driven by companies that employ core IT workers in roles that span cybersecurity, data science, software development and user support. The demand for workers with experience in new infrastructure and hardware, artificial intelligence, data, next-generation cybersecurity, and other technology areas will continue to grow as employers pursue digital transformation strategies. Let’s do it. Over the last five years, job listings for these types of positions have skyrocketed by 190%.

Cyberstates 2021 provides information on the size and scope of the technology industry and workforce at the national, state and metropolitan levels, including time-based trends, average wages, establishments, job listings, innovation and new technology indicators. Offers. The full report is available here.

The Computing Technology Industry Association has a $ 5 trillion global information technology ecosystem and an estimated 75 million voices and advocates of industry and technology experts within the industry.

