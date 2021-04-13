Motorola has the potential to launch two new smartphones in the G-series with a 108MP camera and a 120HZ display





Motorola, an American multinational telecommunications company, has the potential to release two new smartphones in the Moto G series. Recently, the company is rumored to release two midrange smartphones. The name of the smartphone has not yet been revealed, but speculation suggests that the name is Moto G60.

What are the expected features of a Moto G smartphone?

The Moto G smartphone has been discussed even before its announcement, thanks to the camera. The device may have a high resolution camera. Click here for details on the features of the smartphone series.

Camera and display

One of the two Moto G smartphones may have a 108MP quad camera setup on the back. Note that the rear camera has only three lenses. However, one of the three lenses on the back offers two different modes. This is possible if the macro lens also functions as a super wide-angle lens. Smartphones also feature a 32MP camera on the front for clicking on selfies and video calls. There isn’t much information about setting up a selfie camera. But rumor has it that it could be in the front punch hole. Your device may have a 6.78-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth scrolling and a gaming experience.

Processor, memory, and battery

Moto G smartphones may have a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 32G processor. This guarantees lag-free multitasking and high-end games. The smartphone has 6GB of RAM, so the device can run background applications without slowing down. The device may have a high capacity battery of 6,000mAh to run the device. The powerful battery provides long-term backup that may be advantageous over other smartphones, including gaming smartphones. You can also get 128GB of storage to hold your files and applications.

When is the estimated time of arrival of the Moto G smartphone?

As far as the launch of the Moto G smartphone series is concerned, there is no important information. However, we plan to make an official announcement regarding smartphones. A notable attraction is that smartphones can be fiercely competitive with midrange devices with high-quality cameras.

