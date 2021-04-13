Google Updates for iPhone with Gmail, Search, Maps





Earlier last month, Google launched a new iOS version of the YouTube family of applications after a long, unspecified pause. Gmail, Google Calendar, Documents, and other apps have been updated today and seem to be back to normal for iPhone and iPad owners.

Update 4/12: Last week, Chrome for iOS checked for bug fixes after doing it without updates since November. Other notable releases last month include Google Drive and Classroom with a faster home page and a new commenting experience.

Meanwhile, Google Maps has been updated from 5.58 released today on December 1st to version 5.65. There are no obvious changes due to this update.

Update 3/14: From the beginning of March, Google updates are still available. Notable releases over the last two weeks include Google Duo, Meet new Tile view, Voice, and Ads.

The latest update is the Google app. Released on Sunday night (PT), the application includes search, Discover feeds, and a visual Google Lens lookup. The release notes for version 149.0 (since 137.2 on December 5, 2020) are very common.

Bug fixes and performance improvements.

Fixed user-reported issues and added new features to improve the search experience.

Original 3/1: In the last few weeks, YouTube and YouTube Music have some patches. Last Friday, Google Podcasts got a new version, and on Monday you’ll see three big iPhone updates (Google Calendar, Gmail, Documents / Spreadsheets / Slides).

For the email app, this is the first new update since December 1st. The release notes for version 6.0.210124 only specify “bug fixes and performance improvements”. This follows a bug where the iPhone owner encountered a message that the app was out of date when trying to sign in with a new Google account.

The change logs for these other productivity clients are similarly ambiguous. Although added before these new versions, all today’s updates include app privacy details. Initially, some speculated that the lack of updates was due to Apple’s nutrition labeling, but for whatever reason, this wasn’t a normal winter vacation as the app continued to be developed on the Android side. ..

The drive was last updated in December with Google search, photos and maps. These apps do not yet have a privacy label. Chrome, on the other hand, remains version 87, even if 88 was released to all other platforms 41 days ago. The next browser update will be released later this week.

That said, given Google’s frequent use of server-side updates, the lack of a new app version doesn’t affect feature deployment.

Desktop Release iOS Update Difference 78 October 22, 2019 None October 22, 2019 None 79 December 10, 2019 December 10, 2019 None 80 February 4, 2020 February 5, 2020 + 181 2020 March 17, 2020 April 7, 2020 COVID + Delay 82 Skip ~ ~ 83 May 19, 2020 May 21, 2020 + 2844 July 14, 2020 July 14, 2020 None 85 August 2020 25 August 25, 2020 None 86 October 6, 2020 September 30, 2020-787 November 17, 2020 January 18, 2020 + 188 January 19, 2020 +41

