How has Covid changed its shopping priorities? — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Mark Hook, Global Communications Director and Senior Bright Pearl Spokesperson

After a one-year on-off limit, retailers may be hoping that next month’s resumption of retail (a key milestone in the roadmap to success) will result in a consequent surge in spending.

According to Bright Pearl’s exclusive consumer survey, about 43% of consumers are currently buying things online more than usual, and 65% are expected to increase their online purchases in the next 12 months. ..

Saving enhances post-shutdown processing

However, despite growing online shopping habits, consumers plan to save money as restrictions are relaxed.

63% of shoppers say they need to pay close attention to money next year as well.

Since Covid, a quarter has hit income, and as a result, 40% have already cut frivolous spending, making it much less likely to splash cash.

Travel is the area where consumers will spend the most when they are released from the blockade, with 42% expecting to spend more this year than before Covid.

The DIY sector, which is booming throughout the pandemic, is likely to become a top retail performer as it grows into the DIY generation, after spending a year and money improving homes.

Four in ten shoppers have more household, garden and DIY products this year than before Covid, backed by customer Mad4Tools.com, which reports a 250% increase in sales during the pandemic. Said to spend.

Conversely, the luxury sector could suffer again next year, with two-thirds of shoppers planning to cut spending on luxury items such as designer bags, watches and luxury jewelery. Performance.

How much the shop is changing

In 2020, store closures forced people to rely on e-commerce to buy what they needed, so the number of people who shop online on a regular basis jumped from 31% before Covid to 48%. did. After shopping this way for a year, this behavior seems to have stopped.

Due to some insights related to main street retailers, 45% buy online what they previously only bought in-store, and 40% of buyers shop in-store than before Covid. Is less likely to do.

Our survey claims that 65% of consumers will buy online next year and 20% will only shop online within five years, making this channel stronger than ever. Prove that it is.

Amazon still dominates online and will be a bigger winner in the next 12 months, with 55% of consumers saying they will use more Amazon in 2021.

Delivery reliability remains an issue

Despite the success of online retailing since the pandemic began, 61% of consumers experienced problems buying from brands online, and 24% of shoppers were disappointed with online orders since the crisis began. did.

Delivery reliability has created a crisis of trust among some consumers. Currently, 38% of buyers say that online deliveries will take longer to arrive after the crisis.

Thirty-four percent of consumers say their confidence in online shopping has declined due to unreliable deliveries since the pandemic began.

As a result, it is no exaggeration to say that today’s e-commerce market is full of fulfillment issues as more online demand causes costly errors.

As consumers move online, vendors need to handle the growing demand for online orders more quickly, which can lead to mistakes.

When out of stock or regularly delivered to the wrong address, these accidents often lead to inefficient workflows or human errors that really need to be automated to increase speed and accuracy. Causes.

There has been a major shift to online postcovid, but brands suffer from this digital opportunity, especially if concerns about the reliability of delivery create a crisis of trust for some consumers and do not improve service, especially after the buy button. You may miss it.

As the data show, on the delivery side of the equation, it is not occurring at the level it should be.

The rise of local shopping

One of the major changes in consumer habits since Covid has been switching to more local shopping and moving from the mall.

Incredibly, 63% of shoppers plan to spend more in the local shopping district than before the pandemic, and 60% are willing to spend more with independent retailers.

This shows that the trend towards localism remains here. This may continue to be enhanced by our own remoteworking habits that are set to last for the foreseeable future.

Due to the declining popularity of shopping centers, 24% of retailers plan to close their physical stores in 2021 in response to the plunge, and two-thirds of shoppers will be on High Street next year. He says he will not go to.

Our data suggests that retailers are considering embracing localism, and many are already planning to move their stores to increasingly busy high street locations. I will.

In our survey, one in five said they plan to move their stores from major city s to local high streets within the next 12 months.

Retail parks have also proved to be a resilient destination during the pandemic, as shoppers felt they could safely drive into such stores, which tend to be more spacious. Next year’s in-store service.

Some brands may consider the above trends to be temporary blips and hesitate to make changes after Covid.

However, 43% of consumers agree that shopping habits have changed significantly since the crisis due to future and economic uncertainties, with a quarter saying they will continue to shop as they did before the crisis. I will.

This shows that the majority plan to maintain new buying behavior even if things return to normal.

With that in mind, brands must be prepared to adapt once to the transformation of the retail industry across generations. Those who do so will be most successful in the long run.

