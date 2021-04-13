New Pokemon Snap sets Meganium as a custom Twitter emoji





New Pokemon Snap will be available on April 30th, and Nintendo has an adorable way to celebrate on Twitter.

Pikachu is sharing the spotlight of social media with another Pokemon as New Pokemon Snap sets Meganium as a custom Twitter pictogram and, in favor of the Nintendo of America, promotes the next release of the game.

Players can show off the excitement of the photogenic experience that New Pokemon Snap brings to the social media platform with Meganium as an emoji. As shown in the tweet below, when you enter either #NewPokemonSnap or #PokemonSnap, the meganium emoji will appear in the tweet.

The introduction of Meganium Twitter pictograms took place shortly after Nintendo released a new trailer for New Pokemon Snap on its YouTube channel, with 30 seconds of gameplay and a lentil area where you can expect to explore and take pictures for your scrapbook. Introducing other places in. When the game is released. Check out the mini trailer below.

Meganium is not the first custom Twitter emoji to appear in anticipation of a new Pokemon game, not to mention Nintendo’s game. Last year, Nintendo programmed Tom Nook’s face as a custom emoji for the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This is displayed when you type #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons or #ACNH to save character space. In addition, to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., Mario has been given emoji processing by setting the classic 8-bit Mario as a special emoji. To date, typing either # SuperMario35 or just #SuperMario will display the emoji.

Even if you want to enter a hashtag, The Meganium Pictogram is the excitement of fans who can experience all the magnificent beauty and wonders of the Lentil region while taking pictures of Pokemon instead of catching them when a new Pokemon Snap arrives. It is a symbol of. It’s great that Meganium gets the attention, but if you set it as a pictogram representing the game instead of Pikachu, the eternal mascot of Pokemon, some trainers may find Meganium to be the first Pokemon. Lentil, much like Sam Grant and Laura Dern, first saw Brontosaurus at Jurassic Park.

