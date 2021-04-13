No, the Supreme Court did not say that the API is not copyright, and that’s a good thing The Register





Column You don’t have to pay Oracle tax on your next Android phone. The bill was finally settled by the US Supreme Court after Big Red claimed a dive inside Android and Google told GTFO to them. Google has won.

The incident was, in many respects, a classic troll. Once upon a time, Google thought Java SE would be a great platform for building new Android phones. It didn’t work, thank your favorite god, so Google has its own Java structure just enough to bring in millions of caffeinated programmers for the ride. I wrote the platform.

Everyone was happy until Oracle appeared. I imagined a new revenue line for a profit center called the Legal Department. Looking around, Oracle discovered and carried away the dying sun with intellectual property that could be weaponized. Most notable is a small fragment of Google’s Java API. There were other things like patents, but I quickly lost my way. As the proceedings sneaked into the US legal system, there was widespread understanding of whether APIs could be copyrighted. Oracle said so, and Google was infringing its copyright. Google said no, and anyway, the “fair use” aspect of copyright was applied, even if it was.

Read more about Google’s Supreme Court rules against Oracle in the Java API court war for over a decade and at millions of statutory costs

This case was assumed to be very important due to the rather vague intersection of law and coding. That’s right. If the API were copyrighted, IBM could have closed the PC cloning industry at birth. And Microsoft will accept proceedings from former microcomputer makers and Digital Research. Both may point to surprising similarities between the API and the IBM BIOS and Microsoft’s MS-DOS APIs.

In fact, most of what we currently consider to be open and competitive computing would not have been able to evolve. It would not have been possible to build an alternative component, hardware, or software that uses the replaced API without permission. Problems can occur even when using the API in your application.

The entire industry has been run on the assumption that APIs are not copyright. Does this mean that the API is not copyrighted? No. That means the court hasn’t decided whether it can or cannot. And Google finally asked the Supreme Court to declare freedom, but instead the court defended Google’s “fair use”, even though the API could be copyrighted “for discussion” instead. Refused to say that he was supported. (You can and should read the court decision [PDF], This explains all of this in nicely clear words. )

Why are there no API decisions?

You might think this missed the opportunity to dismantle the warhead at the heart of modern computing, and you’ll be right. The court could simply say that the API is not subject to copyright protection. If Google was seeking relief just for those reasons, it probably happened. However, Google defended the belt and brace, and the suspenders thought the belt was good enough.

This decision pointed out two points about API copyright issues. It lists all the reasons under US copyright law that the API may not recognize you as unable to recognize the copyright process, mechanism, or function, and these are all the APIs do. Is what it is. The court also said that the world of technology is changing so rapidly that it is not a good idea to create rules before they are actually needed. In this case, it wasn’t because I didn’t have to make this decision.

The industry operates on the assumption that APIs are not copyrighted, and there have been decades of advanced technology in free access to APIs.

There are also two results. The industry operates on the premise that APIs cannot be copyrighted, and there have been decades of free access to APIs driving advanced technology, activated markets, and many innovations. As the court’s decision pointed out multiple times.

Another implication of leaving a nuclear weapon in place is that it may not be the only bad guy to use it. If the API had been copyrighted since the dawn of CPU time, as we know it would have been free and open source shut down. But now, FOSS has an unknown sea of ​​its own API, and if copyright is considered applicable in the future, it can be brought into a permissive license system and protected along with everything else. It’s still a very bad idea, but now it’s balanced.

The Supreme Court has done a very good job of understanding the API and has made wise decisions about Google, but is well aware that it does not claim to be future-proof.

In any case, the signal is clear enough. Unprotected APIs are an important part of innovation as technology continues to advance.

Oracle has lost its expensive, politically damaging, blameless gambling and further damaged its image as an unpleasant guest of the feast. And in the future, if you want to use the copyright of the API and use the copyright of the API to withdraw cash from inventions you didn’t create, and you’re not interested in going any further, then Oracle vs Google It needs to be very bold and very abundant in order to ignore the warnings left. In the landscape. We are still safe for a few years.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos