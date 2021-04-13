Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 has built-in quantum cryptography





Samsung and South Korean carrier SK Telecom have announced the Galaxy Quantum 2, Samsung’s second phone with built-in quantum cryptography technology to enhance security. Follow-up to last year’s Galaxy A Quantum.

Quantum 2 contains a chip developed by a company called ID Quantique. IDQuantique is the world’s smallest 2.5mm square quantum random number generator (QRNG). It works by capturing random noise with LED and CMOS image sensors. According to SK Telecom, QRNG chips allow smartphone owners to more safely and reliably use services that require security by generating true random numbers that are unpredictable and unpatterned.

Quantum cryptography RNG is considered extremely difficult to hack without extensive physical access to a particular device. While the benefits seem pretty niche to the average customer, the QRNG chip works automatically in apps that use the Android Keystore API, making it easier for developers to access the technology. SK Telecom promotes unique services such as T-World, in addition to local compatibility with Shinhan Bank and Standard Chartered Korea Korea. Carriers say they will work with more services in the future, including Samsung-owned credit cards.

The phone itself has pretty high specs, close to what I found on a high-end flagship phone a year or two ago. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, a 64-megapixel camera, and a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display.

Galaxy Quantum 2 is currently only confirmed for release in South Korea. Released on April 23.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos