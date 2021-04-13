



Apple and Google block NHS Covid-19 app updates due to privacy issues

Apple and Google have blocked scheduled updates to the NHS Covid-19 contract tracking app over location sharing issues.

The NHS Covid-19 app, which supports contact tracing in England and Wales, uses an exposure notification API jointly built by Apple and Google to track the interaction of users with Bluetooth signals.

The current version of the app warns the user if the user spends more than 15 minutes within 2 meters of another user. Users can also scan the QR code to check in to locations such as stores, restaurants and bars. If the venue is later identified as a potential coronavirus hotspot, each device will be notified and alerted to potential exposures. The data generated by this process is stored on the user’s phone and cannot be accessed by others.

Lockdown rules will be relaxed nationwide before the restrictions are fully lifted on June 21, so new versions of the app will be available on the App Store and Google Play Store at the same time. If the test was positive, it was planned to further automate the process by asking people to share the venue check-in logs. This data may have been used to alert other users.

“If users of the app test positive, they will be asked to share their venue history through the app in a way that protects their privacy,” the Ministry of Health said in a press release last week.

“This will allow us to generate venue alerts more quickly, and improve our ability to identify where the outbreak is occurring and take steps to prevent the spread of the virus.”

However, Google and Apple explicitly prohibit this type of location tracking for privacy reasons. As a result, technology companies do not allow new versions of NHS apps to be downloaded from the app store.

The contact notification system FAQ clearly states that contact tracking apps that use the Apple-Google API must not share location data from your device with public health authorities, Apple, or Google. I have.

In addition, “location-based APIs are not available” or “device information cannot be collected to determine the exact location of the user”.

“The goal of this project is to help public health authorities fight COVID-19 by enabling contact notification in a way that protects privacy, and the system will allow the IDs of the people with whom the device comes into contact. It’s protected, “says the contact notification FAQ.

Older versions of the NHS app will continue to be available in the Apple and Google app stores.

“The NHS Covid-19 app, which allows users to upload venue history, has been slow to roll out,” a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health told the BBC.

“This does not affect the functionality of the app and we continue to talk with our partners to provide the app with useful updates that protect the general public.”

The development of the NHS Covid-19 app was a “bumpy and painful” process, said the head of the NHS Innovation Division (NHSX) last October.

The first version was based on a system that stores data in a centralized database. However, in April 2020, more than 100 scholars and privacy experts from across the country wrote an open letter to the government expressing concern about the threat to data security and user privacy with a centralized approach to data collection.

The Privacy Group argued that distributed apps that keep data encrypted on smartphones provide users with a stronger guarantee of privacy and anonymity.

In keeping with criticism, the NHS later announced that it would discontinue the centralized contact tracing app, prioritizing apps that use the decentralized mobile API created by Apple and Google.

The NHS app was finally released in September and offers more features than similar apps released in other countries.

Currently, over 22 million people are using the NHS app.

