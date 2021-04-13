Employee-only Google Cloudtop virtual desktop tool





Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google LLC’s cloud services, will speak at the Google Cloud Next ’19 event in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. At this conference, industry experts will come together to discuss the future of the cloud. Computing.

Michael Short | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Google manages the software Cloudtop that employees use to access internal programs. This is the kind that may be useful for businesses that want to keep their employees productive while working from home while evacuating to the right place to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

However, if Google’s cloud customers request a virtual desktop solution, Google will refer to a third-party solution instead. Two people familiar with the company’s cloud business demanded anonymity when discussing internal business issues.

Google’s approach contrasts with market leaders Amazon and Microsoft. Both have their own virtual desktop services, which are increasing in usage during pandemics. For many companies navigating large-scale remote work for the first time, relying on a cloud provider to handle the infrastructure puts administrators in the field to manage servers and mail PCs to new employees. It’s easier than sticking to.

For example, Amazon said in November that a video calling software company signed up for more than 1,000 Amazon WorkSpaces virtual desktops for help desk employees after Zoom saw a surge in new customers during a pandemic. AWS said in May that oil and gas pipeline operator TC Energy signed up for Amazon WorkSpaces, allowing employees to work safely at home.

The boom was so important to Microsoft that CEO Satya Nadella mentioned it in a quarterly phone call with analysts last April. “Windows virtual desktop usage tripled this quarter as organizations deploy virtual desktops and apps on Azure to enable secure remote work,” said Nadella.

There are no plans to make Cloudtop available to customers

For the first time in 2017, Google made the Cloudtop service available to employees. It aims to help build software, interact with internal systems, and communicate via Internet Relay Chat (IRC). This service provides a desktop running Linux and Windows operating systems. This is useful for testing your source code.

Over the past few years, Google has impressed the information technology industry by making the software it depends on in its core Internet business available to outsiders. For example, after explaining the underlying software architecture in an academic treatise, we released the Cloud Bigtable and Cloud Spanner databases.

Google published a paper on virtual desktop software in 2018. With over 25% of Google employees using virtual desktops, Google has moved its software from corporate infrastructure to the public cloud to improve the user experience and reduce total cost of ownership. paper.

However, it is not a product for outsiders.

A Google spokesperson said he recognizes that the demand for virtual desktops will increase as people work remotely, but there are currently no plans to offer cloudtop as a cloud service. Instead, the company prioritizes offerings from third parties in the virtual desktop market. For example, Telus uses private Itopia products on Google’s cloud, while Equifax relies on Citrix software on Google’s cloud. Other customers are using private Workspot products.

By promoting products from partners, clients can extend the technology used in the data center to the public cloud, and customers are not tied to their own services.

These products have gained momentum since the advent of the coronavirus. In 2020, revenue growth from the Citrix workspace segment, including virtual desktop software, accelerated from 5% year-on-year to approximately 13% year-over-year. According to FactSet, Citrix’s gross margin is close to 85%, ahead of 97% for companies in the S & P 500 Index.

That growth will bring some benefits to Google. The company will reduce the charges charged to customers by third parties by 20%.

But none of the third-party options are a big hit, according to two people familiar with the company’s cloud business.

“I was a little surprised that Google didn’t exist in the market anymore,” said Michael Silver, an analyst at Gartner, a tech research firm that covers this category. “I don’t know why it wasn’t.”

See: Google Cloud’s Thomas Kurian on the Future of Cloud Computing

